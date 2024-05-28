Steelers Likely To Look For ‘Cheaper Option’ Than Najee Harris Next Year, Ray Fittipaldo Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option at the beginning of May and forced an early contract season for him in 2024. Unless he has a monster season to prompt a franchise tag, the Steelers are likely to let him hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Will they be players in that market to try and sign him to a long-term deal? Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Ray Fittipaldo doesn’t think so.

He was asked during his Tuesday Steelers chat via Post-Gazette if he thinks the plan is to re-sign Harris after the season or find a cheaper option.

“I’m thinking cheaper option,” Fittipaldo wrote.

Harris was a part of the RB meetings that took place last offseason as several of the top players discussed the declining value of the RB market. It is the unfortunate reality as more and more undrafted players are finding success at the position and more teams are shifting to committee backfields with very few feature backs remaining compared to a decade ago.

The fifth-year option amount was only $6.79 million for the 2025 season, so are they really going to turn around and give him a more valuable deal than that? It seems unlikely, and they will also have Jaylen Warren to worry about, as his three-year UDFA contract is up after this season. He will be a restricted free agent, and they are likely to place a second-round RFA tender on him worth a projected $4,978,000, per Over The Cap.

Knowing ahead of time that Warren could be had for that amount definitely played a role in the Harris decision. Otherwise they would end up with nearly $12 million fully guaranteed invested in the position for the 2025 season.

The Steelers have been busy adding to the running back room lately. Other than Cordarrelle Patterson, who is probably viewed as more of a pure kick returner than a running back option at this stage of his career, the Steelers signed Jonathan Ward and La’Mical Perine recently and signed UDFA Daijun Edwards after the draft. Both Perine and Ward have some NFL experience and have a chance to make the roster as special teamers this season, which could lead to a potential role in 2025.

With the depressed RB market, they could also go out and find one in free agency or even draft one in the middle rounds since the position does not get drafted highly anymore. Things could definitely get interesting, however, if Najee Harris has a breakout season. He reportedly showed up to OTAs with a few less pounds and noticeably more agility.