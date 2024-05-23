Steelers LB Coach Aaron Curry ‘Kind Of On That Crazy Side’ But Patrick Queen Loves Learning From Him

Not only is Patrick Queen adjusting to a new team, a new city, new teammates and a new playbook, he’s also adjusting to a new position coach.

Fortunately for Queen, he’s working under former NFL linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Aaron Curry, who had an impressive 2023 season with the Steelers. Helping the Black and Gold navigate all the injuries at inside linebacker, he got the best out of guys coming in off the stretch to uphold a standard at the position.

So far, that relationship between Queen and Curry is a good one.

Speaking with the Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter in a video posted to the Post-Gazette’s YouTube page, Queen had good things to say about Curry as his new position coach, even calling him a bit crazy, but in a good way.

“Great, great, great. Kind of on that crazy side, but good dude,” Queen said when asked of first impressions of Curry, according to video via the Post-Gazette’s YouTube page. “He means all the best. He’s going to really detail everything to make sure it’s all down pat and stuff.

“He’s that type of guy. So, he’s a hell of a coach and I still need his time to get to learn him, get to learn everything that they trying to teach me right now. I think everything will be smooth sailing.”

Though Queen is just getting to know Curry from a coaching standpoint, it’s not a surprise that the veteran linebacker has praise for his new position coach.

The 2023 season was the first with the Steelers for Curry, and he was thrown right into the fire with a new room featuring veterans Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander coming into try and provide stability.

To Curry’s credit, he was getting the best out of the trio early on in the season. And then, injuries hit, challenging Curry. To his credit, he did a great job keeping the room intact even with a bunch of new faces like Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez and Myles Jack coming in to try and fill roles.

Walker and Jack held down key roles late in the season as the Steelers won their final three games to get into the playoffs before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round. Despite all the injuries the Steelers dealt with defensively, particularly at the linebacker position, Curry had his players well prepared and up for the challenge.

Now, entering his second season with the Steelers, Pittsburgh gave him some major additions to the roster in Queen and rookie Payton Wilson. During rookie minicamp, Wilson had great praise for Curry, calling him one of the best coaches he’s been around. Now Queen is also speaking highly of him.

It appears the Steelers hit a home run with the hiring of Curry last year. Players seem to like him a great deal and gravitate toward him. His playing experience undoubtedly helps. Hopefully Curry, in his crazy way, can get the most out of the linebacker room for the second straight year in Pittsburgh.