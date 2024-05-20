Steelers Broken Streaks: Hines Ward Goes Catch-less

A new series we’ll occasionally write about throughout the offseason. Examining some of the greatest streaks in Pittsburgh Steelers history and the games and moments they were broken.

Hines Ward – Catch Streak Ends (2010)

Hines Ward’s streak felt everlasting. Destined by the Football Gods to continue all the way until he decided to hang up his cleats. The only way his catch streak would end would come on his terms, not anyone else’s. Starting in Week 9 of his rookie year in 1998, Ward caught at least one pass every game he participated in for 186 games. Until it ended against the New England Patriots in 2010. Because like everything else in that era, only bad things happened against the Pats.

It came in Week 9. A marquee AFC matchup, both teams entered the game 6-2. Pittsburgh played host and late in the first quarter, it appeared Ward’s streak would reach 187. After Ben Roethlisberger threw incomplete to him midway in the first quarter (negated by a Trai Essex penalty, anyway), Roethlisberger hit Ward over the middle on the first quarter’s final play.

Initially, the refs called it a catch. But with the benefit of the quarter ending, Bill Belichick had time to determine if he wanted to challenge. He threw the red flag and on review, officials overturned the call. Incomplete.

It’s a close call and came down to determining if Ward had possession as his knee went to the ground. The ball comes out at the end, but did he complete the process of the catch by that point?

After a lengthy review, head official Carl Cheffers saw enough evidence to overturn the call, determining the ball was lost as Ward was in the process of going to the ground to complete the catch.

As you can tell from the collision, Ward didn’t haul in the pass, but he caught a concussion. He needed help walking to the sideline and was checked out by Dr. Joseph Maroon and head trainer John Norwig. Doctors ruled him out with the injury. His night ended with one target, zero catches, and a broken streak. He couldn’t even enjoy the outcome, Pittsburgh losing, 39-26. His streak was over, the third-longest in NFL history.

After the game, Ward said he wanted to go back into the game.

“I felt like I could have played but our (doctors) felt otherwise,” Ward said via NFL.com. “It’s my body. I feel like if I want to go back out there, I should have the right. They saw me tripping over the grass and the league was going to make a big deal about it, them putting me back out there.

The NFL had come around to taking concussions more seriously than just “seeing stars,” and that year, the league cracked down hard on hits to the head, leading James Harrison to call out the league at every opportunity.

Ward vowed to play the next week. He did, catching three passes for 28 yards in a blowout win over the Oakland Raiders. His streak counter reset to one. But it wouldn’t last nearly as long. This one went only 14 games before a catch-less outing against the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, his final season in the league. Just like the Patriots game, Ward finished with one target, initially ruled a catch before a challenge overturned the call.

For his career, Ward played in 217 games. He caught passes in 208 of them. Six of the ones he failed to do so came as a rookie when he primarily played on special teams. Two of the others were overturned only because of replay.

Since, Ward’s streak has fallen from third-longest to fifth place, surpassed by TE Tony Gonzalez (2011) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (256). Like everything else, Jerry Rice still holds the record with his 274, a mark almost certain to stand the test of time. Even in a 17-game slate, it would take a player more than 16 straight years of catching a pass to beat Rice’s mark.

But fifth place is still commendable. Ward’s reputation was valid. He caught everything. And did so in nearly every game.