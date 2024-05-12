Steelers Add Mountain Of Experience With O-Line Selections

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t just invest in their offensive line during the NFL draft. They invested in an experienced o-line. A group that’s been there, done that, has all the T-shirts. These aren’t one-year players coming into the NFL with wide eyes, still trying to figure out their craft in college, and now asked to tackle the NFL to block the freakiest defensive linemen the world has to offer.

Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick have their unique traits. Fautanu’s freak athleticism, Frazier’s leverage and technique, McCormick’s nasty demeanor. But what they have in common is experience. McCormick played the most collegiate snaps, starting an unbelievable 57 games and appearing in 70 total contests, a number that doesn’t even seem possible.

As Dave Bryan noted shortly after the pick was made, most of his time has come at left guard. He logged nearly 3,400 snaps there.

Snaps by position at SDSU for Mason McCormick per PFF Left guard = 3378 👀 Right guard = 19 Center = 15#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 27, 2024

In total, he played 3,412 college snaps. A number you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone top in any draft class, past or future.

Mason McCormick Year-By-Year Snaps

2023: 831

2022: 921

2021: 876

2020: 551

2019: 208

2018: 25

Total: 3,412 snaps

Frazier wasn’t far behind. A four-year starter, his snap count was consistent throughout his Mountaineers’ career. He played over 800 in three of his four seasons and would’ve logged even more in 2023 had he not broken his leg last in the year against Baylor. In total, he played 3,209 snaps, giving him an advantage over other top centers in this class, like Duke’s Graham Barton and Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, who had less than 1,000 snaps in the middle each.

Zach Frazier Year-By-Year Snaps

2023: 806

2022: 882

2021: 895

2020: 626

Total: 3,209 snaps

Then there’s Fautanu. Though he played the fewest snaps of the trio, he still wasn’t short on experience. Washington’s 2023 success gave him and the Huskies a 15-game slate, nearly a full NFL season, and he played almost 1,000 snaps. It was a similar story in 2022.

Total up his numbers and he logged 2,139 offensive line snaps throughout his college career.

Troy Fautanu Year-By-Year Snaps

2023: 985

2022: 944

2021: 199

2020: 11

Total: 2,139 snaps

Add it all up. McCormick, Frazier, and Fautanu combined to play 8,760 college snaps. For a reference point, the Steelers’ entire offensive line, starters, and backups played only 5,760 in 2023, exactly 3,000 less than the Steelers’ draft picks. Of course, that’s comparing careers versus seasons but it’s also comparing essentially seven offensive linemen over a 17-game season compared to three.

The point is these guys are ready. Which is good because they’re needed. Frazier is nearly a lock to begin the year as the Steelers’ starting center, working with a Super Bowl quarterback like Russell Wilson. Fautanu has a good chance to crack the starting lineup at either tackle spot. McCormick probably begins the year on the bench, but if injuries strike, he’ll lean on those college snaps to jumpstart his professional career. And with Nate Herbig and James Daniels set to become free agents after the year, McCormick could become a starter in 2025.

I’m not sure if this was intentional by the Steelers or not. Certainly, they don’t mind these guys playing tons of snaps. But they’re also looking for the best players and last year, drafted the relatively inexperienced Broderick Jones in the first round. They also did their homework on Amarius Mims, whose chief concern was his eight starts and less than 1,000 career snaps. No matter if it was their plan or not, the Steelers found guys who will be as ready as possible to step in and help Pittsburgh win.