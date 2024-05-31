‘Stay True To Yourself:’ Chad Johnson Warns Justin Fields About Becoming A ‘Gimmick’

There’s an old football adage most people are familiar with: If you have two quarterbacks, you have none. The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially be mired in that for 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Thankfully, there does not seem to be any discord between them through the first week of OTAs.

One way the Steelers could consider going is developing a series of plays or packages designed specifically for Fields. This is based on the assumption that Wilson will be the starting quarterback Week 1, by the way. Wilson has even expressed being open to the possibility of a Fields-specific package.

But is it a good idea? Couldn’t it hurt both Wilson and Fields?

“I don’t like the gimmicky, using him in a Tayson Hill role, I don’t like that,” Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson said on Thursday night’s episode of Nightcap. “I don’t like taking out Russell Wilson and getting him off-track, off rhythm when it comes to running an offense… Allow Russell Wilson to take control of the helm and do what needs to be done on that team.”

Taking the player at the most important position in football off the field at key times seems like a bad idea. If a quarterback is good enough to be the starter, don’t you want him on the field at all times? And we have Wilson’s former coach in Denver, Sean Payton, to really thank for this.

After all, it was Payton with the New Orleans Saints who took Hill and made him into a triple-threat player who could run the ball, throw it, and even catch it. And it’s not like he’s been a bad player in the NFL. He’s run for 27 touchdowns, caught 11 touchdown passes, and thrown for 11 more.

However, it can cause problems for a quarterback who is getting into a rhythm. Heck, most quarterbacks aren’t going to want to come off the field for any reason. So despite Wilson seeming open to it, does he really want this to happen?

And what about Fields? He wants to play, sure. But there is a risk involved that goes beyond getting hurt. Fields wants to be the starting quarterback. Could this package deal put that in jeopardy?

“I understand he’s a dual-threat quarterback,” Johnson said. “He has certain things that he does very well. Obviously, he can throw the ball, obviously, he can run the ball as well… I think Justin Fields needs to not allow them to make him somewhat of a gimmick with these special plays and stay true to yourself as a starting quarterback, which he will be next year for the Steelers. Don’t start that gimmicky stuff because they will see you and view you as just that, a gimmick.”

I do think that the Steelers view Fields as more than just a gimmick player. Having players at important positions being just gimmicks isn’t their style. Even players like Kordell Stewart or Antwaan Randle El spent a lot of time on the field at established positions. They did more than play a traditional role, but they weren’t reserved for just playing in special packages.

So what should the Steelers do? They’ve created a bit of a bind for themselves. Both Wilson and Fields are on one-year deals. The Steelers want to get back to winning playoff games, and a lot of people think that means Wilson is the starting quarterback. That makes sense as he has Super Bowl-winning experience.

However, the Steelers don’t have their future set at quarterback. Wilson will turn 36 this season, which means he likely won’t be the long-term solution. Fields is younger, so he could potentially be the answer. However, how will the Steelers figure that out while still ensuring they win this year?

Johnson thinks Fields will be the future of the Steelers at quarterback. However, he can only prove that through hard work and showing it on the field. Is turning Fields into a Taysom Hill-type player in 2024 the right way to do it? Don’t turn Fields into a gimmick, because gimmicks don’t become the future at any position.