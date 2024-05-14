Signing LB Patrick Queen Was Steelers’ Best Offseason Move, Brooke Pryor Says

In an offseason filled with roster moves, Pittsburgh adding players via trades, free agency, and the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers’ roster looks a lot different than the one at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign. They will have a new starter at quarterback in 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields now in Black and Gold with Kenny Pickett now suiting up with the Philadelphia Eagles. They Steelers also addressed the offensive line heavily in the draft and traded for CB Donte Jackson to start opposite Joey Porter Jr. after shipping WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

However, when asked what her favorite offseason move was by Pittsburgh this season, ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor chose a different name that brought a substantial amount of splash to the team’s defense at a position the Steelers been trying to figure out for years: inside linebacker.

“You know, as much attention as the quarterbacks have gotten, and deservedly so, I think the Patrick Queen addition is the thing that I think is the best move the Steelers have pulled off,” Pryor said on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “I think that one thing you need to have in this division is a really strong run defense. And the Steelers really shored that up with Patrick Queen.”

The signing of the former Baltimore Raven was very uncharacteristic by the Steelers, who often search for bargain-barrel free agents or players on the decline who can be had on a team-friendly contract. They did not follow that trend with Queen. Seen as one of the best players at his position available in free agency, he became the highest-paid free agent in team history after inking a three-year, $41 million deal.

Patrick Queen is just 24 years old and is coming off of a second-team All-Pro accolade in 2023. Career-high 133 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT. Massive move from Omar Khan. Plugs arguably their biggest hole for me. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) March 12, 2024

Pittsburgh has desperately been looking for a quality replacement at inside linebacker since ILB Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal injury in 2017. Since then, Pittsburgh has taken many bites at the apple, trading up to select ILB Devin Bush 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft as well as trading for LB Joe Schobert and signing the likes of Mark Barron, Jon Bostic, Myles Jack, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander to start in the middle of their defense. The trio of linebackers fared well last season, but Pittsburgh’s previous investments fell flat, lacking that impactful player who could be a three-down linebacker to make splash plays against the run as well as the pass.

Thing that stands out right away with new #Steelers LB Patrick Queen is how patient he is as a run defender. Trusts his eyes, puts himself in a good position and won't overcommit. pic.twitter.com/artHL6Moil — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) March 12, 2024

Queen brings that skill set to the Steel City, having been half of the dynamic duo in Baltimore with LB Roquan Smith that terrorized opposing defenses their last few seasons together. Through four seasons in the league, Queen has played in 67 regular-season games (all starts) and has made 454 total tackles (297 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), 15 pass deflections, and four interceptions. He is a good athlete with the speed and range to run sideline to sideline as well as drop into coverage and rush the passer as a blitzer.

The Steelers’ heavy investment into Queen shows that they were done going cheap at the position and wanted to bring in a high-quality player to hopefully occupy the spot for at least three seasons (the length of his current deal). Queen may not be a quarterback who garners most of the headlines, but he can be seen as a quarterback of the defense, having both the talent as well as extensive resume to round out Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense with stars at every level.