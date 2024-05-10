Self-Assured Payton Wilson Says He Is ‘One Of The Most Athletic LBs In The World’

If you thought Payton Wilson lacked confidence, well, think again.

The Steelers’ third-round pick spoke to reporters today and was asked about his rehab from his two torn ACL injuries. Wilson, after crediting the NC State’s strength and conditioning coach, said it was important for him to come back stronger because he prides himself on being one of the most athletic linebackers in the world.

Rookie LB Payton Wilson on joining the #Steelers stacked inside linebacker room. “Learning from these guys is going to be amazing. … What better situation can I have to come in and compete with some of the best in the game?” pic.twitter.com/ZqdsQFjwze — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) May 10, 2024

“I pride myself in being one of the most athletic linebackers in the world, honestly,” Wilson told reporters via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker. “And just, you know, the way that I can move. That’s what I pride myself on and I think it’s gonna take me a long way.”

In fact, Wilson even insinuated that he believes it was his recovery process that led to his increased speed, saying that his extensive rehab work made his legs much stronger, which has helped his speed.

“I mean, I definitely wasn’t running a 4.43 in ninth grade or anything like that,” Wilson joked.

Frankly, he may be right about his increased play and speed thanks to his rehab.

As a recruit coming to NC State, Wilson competed at The Opening and recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.82. Fast forward to his sophomore season at NC State, just a few years removed from his ACL tear, Wilson was clocked at 22.3 MPH during one of NC State’s summer practices.

That newfound speed became Wilson’s calling card, showing in a big way in 2023 with him being selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. It also helped the national hype around Wilson, who went viral for a few chase-down tackles his senior season.

Steelers LB Payton Wilson will chase you down like you stole his lunch 🏃‍♂️💨 🎥: @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/OXy3NAjpgK https://t.co/EoBM6tZbMB — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 27, 2024

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson improved that 40-yard dash number to 4.43.

Was all of his new speed and subsequent success a result of his rehab? Maybe, but college strength and conditioning definitely played a factor as well.

However it happened, the Steelers certainly don’t seem to mind, selecting him with their fourth pick of the draft. Now, Wilson seems poised to be an immediate contributor to the team as well as the long-term running mate with newly acquired linebacker Patrick Queen, who also has some speed to burn.