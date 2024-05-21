Schefter: S Jamal Adams Visiting Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to boost their defense. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams is slated to visit the Ravens Tuesday.

At his best, Adams has a hammer of a safety with top-tier blitzing ability. A first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017, he’s made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. The Jets traded him to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2020 season and he put up strong numbers in his first year with the team, posting 9.5 sacks, an absurd number for a defensive back.

But injuries quickly altered his career. Over the past two seasons, he’s appeared in just 10 games. He started nine games in 2023, finishing with 48 tackles, two pass breakups, two QB hits, no interceptions and zero sacks. A torn quad from 2022 still plagued him and he suffered a concussion early in the season, leading to a bizarre incident of him berating a league official for which he was fined $50,000.

Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, who served as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, Adams was released in early March.

Baltimore has a good safety group even after losing Geno Stone to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. The Ravens’ starters consist of Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, meaning if he signs, Adams wouldn’t be in line to start. He could serve as sub-package depth, the Ravens famous for having talented but niche sixth defensive backs.

Still just 28, Adams should latch onto a roster before training camp begins. We’ll update you if he signs.

