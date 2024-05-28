Ryan Watts Taking Technique Cues From Joey Porter Jr. On Field, In Film Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t as sure with Ryan Watts as they have been with their previously drafted defensive backs like Joey Porter Jr. exactly where he will ultimately play. The rookie sixth-round pick has already spent some time playing safety, though his background is at cornerback.

While he is embracing the challenge of learning the safety position, Watts is hoping to hone his skills playing cornerback. And he is using new teammate Porter as his guide, both on the field and in the film room. After a successful rookie season for Porter, perhaps he can help guide the next rookie to some success.

Watts told Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that he was “especially” learning from Porter among the cornerbacks. Part of the reason for that is the similarities in their frame, “a tall, lanky corner”, he said.

“Just seeing how he excelled in his technique because that was one of the things I lacked in the last couple years”, Watts admitted. “I felt like at Ohio State my technique was really good but that I kind of got away from it a little bit at Texas, just playing a little bit more off and not pressing as much. And just watching [Porter’s] film, just being able to master that technique I feel like I am already growing in that aspect”.

After playing two years for the Buckeyes in 2020 and 2021, Watts transferred to Texas in 2022. There he received considerably more playing time, but perhaps less discipline on the coaching front. At least he feels he lacked the man-coverage chops he felt he had at Ohio State. Perhaps one of the reasons he’s “pissed off” about where he went in the draft.

At 6-3, Watts is one of the bigger defensive backs on the field, of similar size to Cory Trice Jr. Like Watts, Trice is a recent late-round draft pick, but he spent his rookie season injured a year ago. They are both vying for a depth position at the cornerback position this summer, so they hope.

But the Steelers could move Watts to safety if they feel that gives him the best chance to succeed. That is one thing they are trying to ascertain now by giving him safety work during OTAs. In reality, they need more numbers at cornerback right now than they do at safety.

Position flexibility is always a good thing for young fringe players, however. I don’t know that Ryan Watts has the requisite skills to play in the slot, but that’s probably the easiest way for any depth defensive back to get on the field right now.

After all, they already have their starters. They have Watts’ model, Porter, at one corner position and Donte Jackson at the other. At safety, they have Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott, as well as Damontae Kazee, Trenton Thompson, and Miles Killebrew.

The Steelers have other cornerbacks, of course, like Trice, Anthony Averett, and Darius Rush. But they’re less solidified names than we might prefer. Which is why a young guy like Ryan Watts has a good chance to compete for a spot. That and his knack for special teams play.