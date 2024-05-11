Ryan Clark Still Proud Of Steelers’ ‘No’ Vote Against 2011 CBA

The 2011 CBA negotiation period was one of the more tumultuous times in NFL history, resulting in a record 132-day lockout. There were a number of issues that were key points in the negotiations including revenue splits, benefits, expansion of the regular season, commissioner power with fines and player discipline and many other topics. The players even voted to dissolve the union for a time so they could bring individual antitrust cases against the NFL which bounced around in the court system.

The Steelers were the only team to vote no on the final proposal as it passed and ended the lockout on Aug. 5, 2011. Ryan Clark chimed in on this topic on Friday evening in response to a fan on X that claimed players should show more gumption during CBA negotiations.

“I was the Steelers rep along with Charlie Batch in 2011. We voted “no”. I’m proud of that. Some of us did and do!” Clark said.

The players received higher revenue splits and benefits, and they ended two-a-day practices and limited the number of padded practices throughout the season to help with player safety concerns, but there are still a number of issues that are viewed as being heavily in favor of the NFL and not in the best interest of the players. The franchise tag is a great example, as it forces players to play under a one-year contract when they could otherwise be negotiating security for themselves on a long-term deal. The 2011 CBA also implemented the fifth-year option for all first-round draft picks, which accomplishes a similar thing to the franchise tag.

The Steelers were just coming off the 2010 season in which they were heavily under the cross hairs of the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell. James Harrison was getting fined and suspended for some of his hits on the field that were deemed illegal. He became the first player suspended under the helmet-to-helmet hit ban, and was forced to sit out a game without pay. At the time, this was viewed as an overstep by the league office. This, along with many other issues, was probably what led to the Steelers voting no.

In hindsight, it is somewhat humorous as the NFL has continually ramped up the efforts of fining and suspending players for various infractions. From the types of socks or cleats that players choose to wear, to Marshawn Lynch being fined for not talking to the media, the NFL has flexed its fining powers with increasing regularity over the last decade. There were 419 individual plays that garnered fines last season, for example.

The 2020 CBA agreement wasn’t quite as hotly contested, and now players will have to wait until 2030 to get back to the negotiating table. Though things could get interesting if Goodell and the owners attempt to push through an 18-game schedule as he spoke about recently on the Pat McAfee Show.