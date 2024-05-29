Russell Wilson Talks About His ‘Super Talented’ Pair Of First Round Tackles

Since being drafted, Russell Wilson has been the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming to change that. In the draft, they beefed up their offensive line, adding OT Troy Fautanu in the first round one year after selecting OT Broderick Jones on night one. Asked for his impressions on both, Wilson couldn’t help but gush.

“They’re super talented, obviously,” Wilson told reporters via Steelers.com. “We’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of talented guys up front. It’s gonna be definitely a cool thing to see those guys develop over time. I think their work ethic, their footwork, how they go about all the details every day. And the coaches really push them hard. So it’s good.”

Pittsburgh is still figuring out where both will play, and much of that will be based on Fautanu’s Year One progress. If he looks starter-ready and wins the right tackle job out of the gate, Jones will flip back to left tackle. If not, Jones figures to stay on the right side while Dan Moore Jr. resumes his role on Russell Wilson’s blindside.

Jones and Fautanu are among the two most athletic tackles taken over the past two draft classes. Jones had an RAS of 9.57, a top-60 mark among tackles since 1987. Fautanu topped that number at 9.64 despite a lack of height dinging him and leaving draftniks wondering if he’d kick inside to guard. In Pittsburgh, he’ll remain at tackle.

While Jones and Fautanu have new-age athleticism, they bring old-school work ethic. Both are quiet and low-key, humble and accepting of their roles. Jones bided his time as a rookie, not becoming a full-time starter until mid-season and making the transition to the right side. Despite being bounced around between both tackle spots this spring, Jones has told reporters he’ll play wherever the team wants him.

Wherever they settle in, their mission will be the same: Keep Russell Wilson upright. He was sacked 45 times in 15 starts last season. In 2022, he was the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback with 55 and has only been sacked less than 40 times twice in his career. Pittsburgh fell on the other end of the spectrum, with their quarterbacks sacked among the lowest rates. Here’s where they’ve stacked up over the past two seasons.

Steelers Quarterback Sacks Allowed

2023: 36 times (ninth-fewest)

2022: 38 times (tied 13th-fewest)

A ball-control offense designed to avoid negative outcomes by protecting the football and getting it out early has contributed to those numbers. For Russell Wilson to replicate it, he’ll have to change his style. But he’ll have to get help from his stud tackles, too.