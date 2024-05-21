Russell Wilson, Justin Fields ‘Continue To Challenge One Another’ In QB Room

Once the Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson in free agency, the thought was that the veteran would push incumbent starter Kenny Pickett for the starting job in training camp. However, Pickett wanted out of Pittsburgh following the signing of Wilson, getting his wish and being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers weren’t done revamping their quarterback room. They managed to acquire former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields in exchange for a conditional 2025 sixth round draft pick, giving them two former starters from a year ago in the same room.

The widespread belief was that Wilson would open up the season as the starter, which was later confirmed by head coach Mike Tomlin. He stated that Wilson was in “pole position” while Fields will compete “when appropriate.” Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s OTA practice, Wilson described their relationship on and off the field.

“Justin and I have known each other for the past several years. Ever since he came in[to] the NFL, really when he was at Ohio State,” Wilson said Tuesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “We’ve gotten to know each other. We used to text each other all the time and everything, and now we’re in the same room. So every day, I’m trying to be my best so I can also show him and vice versa. And we just continue to challenge one another. Be the best version we can be for this football team.”

Wilson has shown to be a leader, messaging and calling several Steelers after signing with the team while contacting several of the team’s 2024 draft picks. Wilson and Fields have met on the playing field before, including last season when Wilson bested Fields 31-28, giving the two some sort of relationship before becoming teammates in Pittsburgh.

The old saying goes, “if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.” But in the case of Fields and Wilson, Pittsburgh benefits from having two low-risk/high-reward options in its quarterback room after having the likes of Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph captain the ship last season. Fields is still only 25 years old and has flashed his upside as a passer as well as a threat with his legs. Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler who led the Seattle Seahawks to nine double-digit win seasons. After struggling in Denver, a change of scenery could revitalize his career.

The relationship between Wilson and Fields will be one to watch throughout OTAs and into the summer once training camp starts as the two push each other for the right to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. Wilson has the job as we sit here today and will be a good soldier in mentoring Fields as the two have a healthy competition. This will hopefully bring the best out of Wilson as well, giving Pittsburgh the best version of both players to lead this team in 2024.