Rookie WR Roman Wilson Already Taking A Liking To WR Coach Zach Azzanni’s ‘No Bullshit’ Coaching Style

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers really overhauled their wide receiver room, not only by trading away WR Diontae Johnson and drafting WR Roman Wilson but also through the hiring of wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni.

Azzanni is a no-nonsense coach who will coach his wide receivers hard. Wilson has already taken a liking to that style of coaching only two days into rookie minicamp as he said when asked what his first impression of Azzanni was. He spoke glowingly about him.

“Great guy, great coach,” said Wilson in an interview posted to Post Gazette Sports YouTube page. “[He’s] Giving me a lot of details, helping me with my route details and understanding football. He’s just a great guy. I really mess with him.”

Wilson is a hard-nosed player who is striving to be the best he can be. He has already studied offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offenses with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons to prepare, and Wilson was drafted less than a month ago.

Azzanni has a reputation for being a stickler coach, someone who won’t let players take reps off, and Wilson sort of confirmed it in the interview, saying how Azzanni doesn’t tolerate “bullshit.”

“I wouldn’t say there’s like a vibe that comes off to him. He’s just really serious, but also casual at the same time and kind of just like, takes no bullshit,” said Wilson.

We are obviously not there and not in the locker room with Wilson and Azzanni, but it does seem that Azzanni knows how to balance being serious and a coach while also being casual enough not to alienate the players.

Wilson and Azzanni are probably a match made in heaven, given Wilson’s previous “no block, no rock” comments. Given how Azzanni sounds, it doesn’t seem like this year’s wide receiver room will have any option about blocking or giving 100% effort on every play, even in the run game.