Roman Wilson Improving Technique To Play Outside Receiver

At Michigan, Roman Wilson primarily played in the slot. And the Wolverines’ offense knew how to scheme guys open. Under an NFL head coach like Jim Harbaugh, Wilson enjoyed free releases and motions to get him into open grass. That’s no slight against him, it’s what good offenses do, but he understands things will be a little different at the next level. Receiving at least some outside reps during the first two days of Steelers rookie minicamp, Wilson acknowledged that he’s working on his technique.

“Being low,” he said via Yardbarker reporter Aaron Becker. “Lot of details. Feet work. Pumping my arms in and out of breaks. Separation, things like that.”

#Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson on his positional flexibility and playing in the slot vs outside. “I feel comfortable playing both. … I’m just playing wherever they tell me, whether that’s inside or outside.” pic.twitter.com/rznMzgAsDF — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) May 11, 2024

Wilson wasn’t strictly a slot receiver in college. During his 2021 season, he logged more outside reps than he did ones in the slot. But in his final two seasons, about two-thirds of his snaps saw him aligned inside and when he did play outside, it was often in stacked looks to create free releases.

Good NFL offenses can do the same. But big-league corners won’t offer the consistent freedom college ones did. For receivers playing the “X” position, backside and away from the formation’s strength, it is predicated on beating press and getting off the line. Working hands and feet to win the release is critical. If not, the timing of the route will be thrown off and the ball won’t go your way. Wilson said on the Steel Here podcast that coaches told him he’d work as the F (slot) and Z (strongside) receivers in camp. He told reporters today he’s played all around.

As the Steelers’ depth chart currently stands, there is no clear outside receiver opposite George Pickens. Pittsburgh has added several veteran free agents this offseason, Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller, but none of the three are No. 2-qualified while Calvin Austin III probably won’t land in that role either.

Unless the Steelers make a trade or some other notable acquisition, Wilson could see more reps on the outside than expected in an Arthur Smith offense that generally features only two wideouts on the field. New wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni’s job will be to get Wilson up to speed. And Wilson’s job will be to take to that coaching.