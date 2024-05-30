Robert Mays: Steelers’ OL Has Potential To Be ‘Truly Dominant’ In Run Game

In recent seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has been a real issue. That shouldn’t be the case in 2024 and beyond after GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl invested heavily along the offensive line, landing Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fautanu and Frazier will pair with the likes of second-year pro Broderick Jones and veterans James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo, forming a potentially strong starting five for the Black and Gold.
For The Athletic’s Robert Mays, the Steelers’ offensive line has the potential to be “truly dominant” in the run game by the end of the 2024 season.
“What they will potentially be able to do, especially as a run blocking unit probably early on, they have a chance to dominate people,” Mays said in the latest episode of The Athletic Football Show, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “…I think they have a chance to be truly dominant when they wanna run the ball by the end of the 2024 season.”
The Steelers’ offensive line showed signs of dominance in the run game down the stretch during the 2023 season, especially after Jones was inserted into the starting lineup, albeit at right tackle, in Week 9.
Once he was in the lineup, the Steelers’ run game took off. Quietly, it became a top-10 rushing offense and helped the Steelers rattle off some wins, including three straight late in the season as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren dominated on the ground in wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens to close the season.
Pittsburgh did all that even while getting some poor play from Dan Moore Jr. and Mason Cole at left tackle and center, respectively.
Cole is gone now, and Moore finds himself likely out of a job after the Steelers landed Fautanu in the first round. Frazier projects as the starting center, one who should be able to step in right away and provide stability immediately.
With Arthur Smith now calling the shots offensively, the Steelers should be able to run the ball consistently. It helps that they added some “ass kickers” up front as the Steelers aim to roll people, according to Mike Tomlin, in the ground game.
That could lead to a truly dominant offensive line in that aspect of the game, turning a very clear weakness for Pittsburgh into a strength rather quickly.