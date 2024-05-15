Report: Steelers To Host Giants In Week 8 On Monday Night Football

The 2024 NFL schedule will become official this evening, but there are always leaks that surface throughout the day leading up to its release. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in late October, per Giants insider Art Stapleton on X.
Oct. 28th should fall on Week 8 of the season.
Last season the Steelers had four primetime matchups on their initial schedule, including two on Thursday Night Football. Other than a potential Christmas day game against the Kansas City Chiefs that was reported yesterday, this is the only other primetime game we are aware of at the moment. There was also a credible report that suggests the Steelers will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon.
The Giants are one of the Steelers’ scheduled home opponents, so this would be played in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.
A few former Steelers WRs have ended up in New York as of late, including Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski and Allen Robinson II. The Giants were reportedly toying with the idea of adding a quarterback at various points throughout the offseason with Daniel Jones failing to live up to his contract extension. Russell Wilson took a stop in New York prior to meeting and ultimately signing with the Steelers. The Giants did add QB Drew Lock, but Jones should still be the lead signal caller entering the season.
They did draft some notable weapons around him in LSU WR Malik Nabers, who some would argue was WR1 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and highly athletic TE Theo Johnson from Penn State. They also signed WR Isaiah McKenzie and RB Devin Singletary in free agency after RB Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing season after finishing 6-11 in 2023. The year prior, they finished 9-7-1, head coach Brian Daboll won AP Coach of the Year, and things were looking up for the organization.
The last time the Steelers and Giants played each other was in 2020, with the Steelers winning, 26-16, early in the season.