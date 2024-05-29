Ranking The Rooms: AFC North iOL

The NFL offseason calendar rolls right along with Organized Team Activities. As that occurs, so does my offseason series of Ranking the Rooms: AFC North here at Steelers Depot.

Over the weekend, I took a look at the AFC North OTs, a position that is quickly becoming a star-studded group.

Today, I’ll be taking a look at the interior of the offensive line in the division, a position group that has also gotten stronger in recent years. Though the position group has gotten stronger in recent years, it might not change the pecking order much in the division.

Let’s take a look.

1. Cleveland Browns

Once again, the Cleveland Browns are on top of the AFC North division along the interior of the offensive line. This is the fifth year in a row the Browns are on top at the position.

That is thanks to left guard Joel Bitonio and right guard Wyatt Teller, both of whom remain top-10 players at their respective positions in the NFL. For the seventh straight season, Bitonio played over 1,000 snaps for the Browns, remaining a good run blocker and pass protector.

Teller, on the other hand, is a physical presence for the Browns at right guard, one that has quickly become one of the best run-blocking guards in football since joining Cleveland in 2019.

The Browns restocked at the guard position, too, drafting Javion Cohen out of Miami (Fl), giving the Browns an intriguing piece to mold at the guard position, while signing veteran Germain Ifedi to pair with Michael Dunn as experienced depth.

At center, the Browns remain loaded, and got even better from a depth perspective, too. Ethan Pocic had a terrific 2023 season between Bitonio and Teller. He played a career-high 999 snaps and graded out at a 71.1 overall from Pro Football Focus. Despite the strong season, the Browns went out in free agency and added veteran Brian Allen, a center who has nearly 2,000 career snaps in the NFL but is coming off of an injury-plagued 2023 season.

Depth is outstanding at center for the Browns, who also have second-year pro Luke Wypler at the position.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season, with Mason Cole holding down the center position, the Steelers landed at No. 2 in the AFC North iOL rankings of the division. Cole is gone now, and in steps rookie second-round pick Zach Frazier, who is a better player overall.

Frazier brings a great deal of experience to the center position coming out of West Virginia and looks like the easy Day 1 starter in Pittsburgh. He should be an upgrade immediately on Cole, who struggled to snap the football last season and really had issues in pass protection.

On either side of Frazier, left guard Isaac Seumalo and right guard James Daniels return for the Steelers, giving Pittsburgh some steady players overall. Seumalo, who signed a three-year deal in free agency last offseason, played 1,038 snaps on the season and graded out at a 71.9 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 71.0 as a run blocker and a 65.5 as a pass blocker.

Daniels had a tough year playing next to rookie Broderick Jons, grading out at a 62.0 overall, which included a 59.9 in pass protection and a 60.4 as a run blocker. He allowed just 22 pressures and one sack on the season and was called for just three penalties.

Depth is strong in Pittsburgh, too. Veteran Nate Herbig returns, providing depth at both guard positions and even center, while rookie fourth-round pick Mason McCormick provides depth at both guard positions and center as well.

Practice squad players in center Ryan McCollum and guard Joey Fisher provide some depth as well, with both having spent last season with the Steelers. Second-year pro Spencer Anderson profiles as depth at all five positions along the offensive line, too, and looked rather good in the preseason last year at right guard.

3. Baltimore Ravens

After landing at No. 4 last year, the Ravens move up a spot in the AFC North rankings due to the growth of center Tyler Linderbaum, the addition of Andrew Vorhees at guard after a redshirt year in 2023, not to mention the signing of veteran Josh Jones in free agency at guard.

Linderbaum was outstanding for the Ravens last season, grading out at a career-best 78.3 overall from PFF, allowing just 15 pressures on the season in front of MVP Lamar Jackson, playing 917 snaps on the season.

Losing Kevin Zeitler is a big blow for the Ravens, but Ben Cleveland appears ready to ascend into a starting role. He was outstanding in Week 18 against the Steelers last season and showed that after three seasons on the bench as a depth piece, he’s ready to take on a starting role.

Baltimore signed Josh Jones in free agency to hold down a guard position, though he can easily slide outside to either tackle spot in a pinch. Jones played left tackle, left guard, and right tackle last season for Houston and has more than 600 career snaps at left tackle, more than 600 career snaps at right guard, and more than 250 career snaps at right tackle.

Patrick Mekari projects as the starting left guard for the Ravens, which might be the best spot for him long-term. He’s been the Swiss Army knife for the Ravens in recent years, but his struggles at tackle are hard to overlook.

Depth-wise, Baltimore seems steady, depending on how the starting lineup shakes out. Vorhees could be a swing interior guard. Second-year pro Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is intriguing depth, as is Tykeem Doss and Tashawn Manning at the guard positions. Rookie Nick Samac is slotted as the backup to Linderbaum.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals fall one spot from No. 3 to No. 4 In the AFC North this season in large part due to the struggles that they’ve had on the interior.

Left guard Cordell Volson, a player I loved coming out of North Dakota State in 2022, has struggled the last two seasons. He graded out at 58.3 overall last season and allowed 38 pressures and five sacks. He has had issues with power on the interior and hasn’t made the adjustment to the NFL as I expected.

Center Ted Karras remains steady, but he’s not a needle mover. He’s played 1,000+ snaps each of the last two seasons in Cincinnati, so he’s durable, but he allowed six sacks last season and has struggled in protection in front of Joe Burrow.

Right guard Alex Cappa has been rather solid overall. He was a really good run blocker last season, but much like Volson and Karras in pass protection, he’s had his issues. Cappa allowed 35 pressures and four sacks last season.

The Bengals addressed depth this offseason, drafting center Matt Lee out of Miami (Fl), giving the Bengals an athletic center to develop behind Karras. The Bengals still have Trey Hill and Nate Gilliam as depth at center, too.

Cincinnati also has veteran Cody Ford and second-year pro Jaxson Kirkland, whom they are developing at the guard position behind Cappa and Volson.

Jackson Carman, while still listed as an OT, remains an option as guard depth, as does D’Ante Smith.

The Bengals’ depth is solid, but their ceiling is limited from the starters’ perspective, dropping them to No. 4 this season.

2023 AFC North iOL rankings:

No. 1 – Cleveland Browns

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 – Baltimore Ravens