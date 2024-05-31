Ranking The Rooms: AFC North EDGE

The quarterbacks in the AFC North have some big-name star power, but they can’t hold a candle to the EDGE defenders from a name recognition and elite-level talent standpoint.

Like many other positions across the AFC North landscape, things are pretty close among the four teams at the EDGE position, at least in terms of talent level.

There is the reigning 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, the NFL’s sacks leader in T.J. Watt, and the quiet star in Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson, not to mention an emerging star in Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith.

All of the EDGE rooms in the division are very good, making it hard to rank them 1-4 this summer.

But I gave it a shot. Let’s dive in.

1. Cleveland Browns

Let’s preface this by saying this: T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith form the best EDGE duo in the AFC North, and likely in the NFL. But the depth in Cleveland behind Myles Garrett has the Browns landing the No. 1 spot in these rankings once again.

Garrett won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in rather controversial fashion as he had less stats and less impact than Watt, outside of pass-rush win rate. He’s a great player overall, not taking anything away from him. But he disappeared down the stretch for the Browns and was a no-show in the playoff loss to Houston.

Garrett had 14.0 sacks on the season and added 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 30 quarterback hits, winning the DPOY. Opposite him, Za’Darius Smith, in his first season with the Browns, was effective in a limited role, sharing snaps with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

in just 580 snaps, Smith generated 60 pressures and 5.5 sacks. Okoronko added 4.5 sacks and 33 pressures in just under 450 snaps.

Behind the trio of Garrett, Smith and Okoronkwo, the Browns have solid depth. Isaiah McGuire is back for Year 2 after finishing his rookie season strong with two sacks in the season finale against the Bengals. Alex Wright and Sam Kamara bring some experience, too, while Lonnie Phelps is an intriguing piece to continue to develop for Cleveland.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt and Highsmith, as I wrote earlier, should be considered the best pass-rush duo in the NFL.

Watt led the league in sacks for the third time in his career, finishing with 19.0 on the season. He was a disruptive force all season, added an interception in coverage and really impacted the game throughout 2023. He should have been the DPOY, but it is what it is.

Opposite Watt, Highsmith had arguably his most complete season, despite notching just 7.0 sacks. He was an outstanding run defender on the season and showed off some great chops in coverage, recording two interceptions and returning one for a pick-six. He’s going to be a household name soon, based on his development trajectory.

Behind Watt and Highsmith, Nick Herbig really impressed as a rookie. He finished with just 3.0 sacks, but he really opened eyes with his athleticism and bend around the edge. The Steelers seemingly have finally figured out OLB3 behind Watt and Highsmith, which is incredibly encouraging.

Depth behind those three is a bit concerning as Markus Golden remains a free agent. Jeremiah Moon was claimed off waivers in January from the Ravens, and names like Kyron Johnson, David Perales and rookie undrafted free agent Jacoby Windmon will battle for the fourth and final spot, assuming the Steelers don’t add a veteran like Golden again.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson wants a new deal from the Bengals, and he really should get one based on his play since joining Cincinnati as a free agent. Last season, Hendrickson had a career-high 17.5 sacks and was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Along with his 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson generated 79 pressures.

He was a force off the edge and really cleaned things up for the Bengals, giving Cincinnati a feared pass rusher that opposing offenses had to worry about.

Opposite Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard had another strong season for the Bengals in 2023. He generated 6.0 sacks and played the run well, giving Cincinnati a stout running mate on the other side from Hendrickson.

Cincinnati has invested heavily at the edge position in recent years, drafting Myles Murphy in the first round last season, not to mention spending draft picks on guys like Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, and Jeff Gunter. Depth is solid, if unspectacular.

Murphy had just 3.0 sacks as a rookie, though they came in just over 300 snaps. He could be in for a larger role this season, especially with Hendrickson wanting a new contract.

Ossai had just one sack last season and is more of a special teams piece, but he has the pedigree as a solid pass rusher who can provide snaps if needed.

If the Bengals lose Hendrickson though, this room looks much, much different.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Losing Jadeveon Clowney in free agency hurts the Ravens off the edge, but retaining veteran Kyle Van Noy was a great move by Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta. Van Noy came off the couch last season and played some very good football for the Ravens, recording 9.0 sacks.

He’s getting up there in age, but he showed last season there is still some very good football left.

It’s put up or shut up time for fourth-year edge Odafe Oweh. He had just 5.0 sacks last season, but he did generate 51 total pressures in just 436 snaps. With Clowney gone, he should ascend into a larger role.

The Ravens added to the room this offseason, too, landing Penn State’s Adisa Isaac in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a dynamic athlete who had some good tape coming out of Penn State and could fit in nicely in Baltimore as a standup pass rusher. Baltimore also has the likes of Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo and rookie undrafted free agent Joe Evans to throw at the board at the position.

Ojabo was a great flyer the Ravens took a few years ago coming out of Michigan after he tore his Achilles during his Pro Day, but he hasn’t put it together in the NFL and time is running out fast on him. He has all the physical traits, but it hasn’t all clicked for him, hindering depth for Baltimore.

2023 AFC North EDGE rankings:

No. 1 – Cleveland Browns

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 – Baltimore Ravens