Ranking Omar Khan’s Offseason Moves

Though the 2024 offseason is not over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could—and likely will—evolve from now until Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the bulk of Omar Khan’s moves are over. It’s fair to review the offseason and judge his major decisions, projecting how they’ll benefit the team over the course of this year and beyond.

Below is a list of the 13 most major moves Khan and the Steelers made this offseason. Signs, trades, draft picks (the rookie class will be lumped into one category). I’ll rank them from my favorite to least favorite moves. To be clear, this is not a list of the “best” or necessarily the ones that will come with the largest impact. This list will be made from the lens of Khan’s smartest moves and the ones most likely to make Pittsburgh better in the short and long term.

Also, this list won’t consider the absence of moves—ones he could’ve made but didn’t. As much as I would’ve loved a high-pedigree defensive lineman or more options at slot corner, they won’t make up this list. This also won’t include any players the team released, though I was largely fine with all their decisions. It also won’t include the decision to decline RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option or any of the internal moves, like re-signings, the team made.

1. 2024 Draft Class

I don’t know if I love Khan’s class quite the same way as others, it’s an A-minus instead of an A-plus, but it was another strong class that took advantage of value on the board. What I admired the most was the shared vision and going all-in to execute it. Heavy investments in the offensive line with Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier. And although Mason McCormick felt like overkill, I get the thought behind it. There’s no messing around with who this team is trying to be. It’s not talk. It’s action.

Beyond that, there’s upside selections in LB Payton Wilson, who comes with risk but also payoff. I still liked the final selection of DB Ryan Watts, too.

Like last year, Pittsburgh’s first four draft picks could make significant contributions out of the gate. These picks made the team a lot stronger.

2. Signing P Cameron Johnston

A punter second. It’s truly my kind of list. The goal will be for Johnston to be punting as little as possible. That means the offense is doing their job. But Pittsburgh was right not only to dump Pressley Harvin III but to sign a proven veteran instead of chasing another draft pick. Johnston has experience in cold weather, playing college ball at Ohio State and spending time in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh’s offense should be better, but it’s not going to be great. They’re going to need a punter to flip the field and act as a first line of the Steelers defense. This team can’t afford more JV punts and shanks. Johnston should fix that and could have one of the best punting seasons in team history.

3. Trading QB Kenny Pickett

In fairness, Khan’s intent wasn’t to trade Pickett. His goal was to sign Russell Wilson and have him compete with Pickett in the summer. Pickett asked to be dealt and the team let him go, true to their “volunteers, not hostages” mantra. But a clean break was needed. There are plenty of reasons why Pickett failed in Pittsburgh, and all the blame shouldn’t be placed on him. But he wasn’t going to be the guy, and the quicker the Steelers could accept that, the better off they’d be.

Trading your first-round quarterback, even if Khan didn’t draft him, isn’t easy. But it was ultimately the right decision to move this franchise forward.

4. Signing LB Patrick Queen

Queen was the team’s biggest free-agent prize. The top inside linebacker in free agency, his addition was surprising in a good way. Not only did Pittsburgh sign him, but they also got him on a team-friendly deal for less money than anticipated. The Steelers landed a stud off-ball player to make up for the injuries that wrecked them in 2023.

Make a rival worse. Make yourself better. That’s a good day at the office.

The only concern, and it’s small, is the relative lack of positional value. Inside linebacker is less significant than a cornerback or a wide receiver. Queen must also prove he can cover, play without Roquan Smith alongside him, and assume responsibilities of wearing the green dot as central hub of communication. Still, very happy with the signing.

5. Signing QB Russell Wilson

Wilson’s addition is certainly the most notable in name value and potential impact. It’s impossible to be mad at the price they got him, signing for the minimum and taking advantage of the Denver Broncos being on the hook for his 2024 salary. The risk here is low, clearly. Wilson still has a good arm and even matching the baseline numbers from a year ago will be a welcome sight in Pittsburgh. Adequate quarterback play combined with all other factors hitting (strong run game, stout defense) will get them into the playoffs and Wilson is capable of winning in the postseason and breaking Pittsburgh’s drought.

But Wilson is no guarantee to work. He could take too many sacks and produce more negative plays than the Steelers are used to, and he is 35. There’s a chance Wilson isn’t the long-term option and plays out even just half of this season. That means the Steelers’ wheels keep spinning in place as they search for their franchise quarterback. Signing Wilson wasn’t a bad move, but it could end up being a dud.

6. Trading For QB Justin Fields

Pittsburgh acted swiftly after dealing Pickett, acquiring Fields 24 hours later. The terms were favorable and probably well below what Bears GM Ryan Poles hoped he’d get at the start of the offseason. A conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that becomes a fourth if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps this season.

What happens with him this year is a dart throw. He could ride the bench most of the season if Wilson stays upright and plays well. Pittsburgh will likely carve out some designed package for him, but it won’t be a major component of what they do. Fields could become a starter and play well. Or he could continue to be his high-variance self. Maybe he’s the long-term answer. Maybe he’s looking for a new home next season. It could go any direction, but the small investment required to get him was worth the risk.

7. Signing SS DeShon Elliott

I liked the signing as a key role player. Elliott can play down low in the box as a defined strong safety opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick. That’s important. But Elliott is an average safety who won’t produce much splash and isn’t as athletic as Terrell Edmunds. He will need time to build up the chemistry Fitzpatrick and Edmunds shared. Elliott isn’t the safety of the future four years from now. He’s a good short-term option, but that’s all.

8. Signing RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Pittsburgh wasted no time signing Patterson hours after the NFL passed the most major modification to kickoff rules ever. Adopting the XFL model, kick returns should become a legitimate play instead of a ceremonial touchback. Patterson is arguably the greatest kick returner in NFL history with nine career touchdowns, more than anyone else who has ever played the game.

Touchbacks will still be higher than decades ago, and there’s no telling what exact impact the rule changes will have. Everyone, coaches included, is sort of guessing right now. But Patterson was a smart signing who should also see reps on offense as a running back and wide receiver who knows Arthur Smith’s offense.

The concern is the short-term nature of the signing. He’s 33 and might not play much longer, especially if his production this year is minimal. Given that teams must have two kick returners in the landing zone, the opposition might just choose to kick away from him all year. No special teams coach wants to put the ball in Patterson’s hands.

9. Signing QB Kyle Allen

Allen was the least-heralded quarterback signing in free agency, but I can appreciate where their head was at. Allen completes the room with experience, something Pittsburgh valued having Pickett-Rudolph-Trubisky last year. If Allen has to start and play, the team’s in trouble, but it’s better than an unproven rookie without a resume. Experience is key at the end of your QB depth chart. Allen, with 19 career starts and over 700 attempts, brings it.

10. Signing DL Dean Lowry

Lowry is a pure run stuffer and base defensive end in the Steelers 3-4, likely subbing in for Cam Heyward at RDE throughout the season. He’s strong and physical while bringing experience. But he won’t make an impact in the passing game, and even his run defense is inconsistent due to a lack of length. He should have a role in 2024, but probably not beyond.

11. Signing TE MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt became the fourth former Atlanta Falcon signed after Arthur Smith was tabbed offensive coordinator. Pruitt knows the system and can block, but his pass game production is muted, and he shouldn’t do much in this offense. A stray catch or two is all you could ask for. With a deep tight end room, Pruitt is no lock to make the team but his signing was inoffensive.

12. Diontae Johnson Trade

I know I said I wouldn’t include the absence of moves, but not replacing Johnson in the deal is a sore spot for this offense. The actual product of the Johnson trade looked poor then, and it isn’t looking stronger now. From a talent and roster standpoint, Pittsburgh got worse. Donte Jackson will start for the team at corner but he isn’t as good at his job as Johnson is at his.

I get the argument why Johnson was dealt. The frustration his game brought. Not always buying in or showing effort. Seemingly unhappy with his role and usage for an offense intent on running the snot out of the ball, and 2024 was the final year of his contract extension. He certainly isn’t irreplaceable. But I would’ve preferred to play the year out, let him hit free agency in 2025, and potentially get a future comp pick.

He would’ve played this year for a passing game and offense that needs to produce and make plays. Without him and without any clear replacement, the team feels like it’s short one weapon. It’ll be a cloud hanging over this team until they either add someone or prove they can win with just one bonafide outside receiver in the lineup.

13. Signing Trio Of Veteran WRs (Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller)

You can tell I didn’t love what the team did at wide receiver this year, though taking Roman Wilson in the third round was a solid decision. Adding competition is well and good, and the “risk” on these three names is virtually nothing. But Pittsburgh kept adding one low-level receiver after another, and the already small returns quickly diminished.

Maybe one of these guys emerges and produces in some meaningful way this year. There is something to like about all three. But it feels mostly like mud thrown at the wall. Uninspiring and repetitive.