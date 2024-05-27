PFF Ranks Jaylen Warren Ahead Of Najee Harris In RB Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option this offseason, and one reason that may have played a factor is the presence of RB Jaylen Warren, who had 1,154 yards from scrimmage last season.

While both are expected to get a lot of usage in Arthur Smith’s offense, Pro Football Focus actually believes it’s Warren who’s the better back, ranking him No. 19 in its running back rankings while slotting Harris at No. 22.

“Warren has carved out a significant role for himself in the Steelers’ offense, providing more dynamism compared to Najee Harris’ bruiser style of play,” Thomas Valentine wrote. “Warren earned a 78.6 grade in 2023, rushing 149 times for 784 yards and four touchdowns at a clip of 5.3 yards per carry — fourth in the NFL.”

Warren’s presence has been a benefit to Harris, as Valentine notes.

“As Harris’ workload has dropped, his efficiency has risen,” he wrote. “He averaged more yards after contact per attempt, more missed tackles forced per attempt and more explosive runs per game than ever before.”

Last season was the most efficient season for both Warren and Harris, and this season could wind up being even better. Smith’s offense ensures that both will get their touches, and Pittsburgh’s offensive line is the best it’s been in years. That should be a huge help as Harris looks to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the fourth-straight season and Warren looks to continue being one of the most efficient and effective backs in football.

It is going to be interesting to see what the carry split is for the Steelers between Warren and Harris. Harris has gotten the majority of the reps of the last two seasons, but Warren closed the gap last season and played 49% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps. Warren’s role will continue to grow this season, and there’s a case to be made that he might out-touch Harris this season.

Harris is going to be motivated to have a big season as well given that he’ll now be a free agent after the season, and he’ll look to cash in and make the Steelers regret the decision to decline his option. The making is there for Pittsburgh to have one of the better running back rooms in football with both excelling in 2024 in a new offense and a scheme that could be tailor-made to their strengths.