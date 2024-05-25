Pat Freiermuth Praises Russell Wilson’s ‘Pinpoint Accuracy’

It’s only been the first week of OTAs, but TE Pat Freiermuth knows what QB Russell Wilson is bringing to the table. A strong-armed, accurate quarterback capable of breathing life into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Freiermuth offered his initial impressions of Wilson’s game.

“His arm’s awesome,” he said Tuesday via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Seeing his pinpoint accuracy. Expecting us to know where to be, and if we’re not there, he’s gonna tell us. That’s great having that accountability back there.”

Though in his mid-30s, Wilson’s arm strength isn’t remotely a question. Despite overall struggles in Denver, Wilson still showed the ability to drive the ball deep downfield, preferring to throw outside and vertically to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

According to NextGenStats, Wilson had the third-longest air yards completion in 2023 of 60.8, only trailing Ryan Tannehill and Tyrod Taylor. I’m not positive which completion that was, but perhaps this 60-yard completion to WR Marvin Mims (though I have it only as 53 air yards from LOS thrown to LOS caught).

Regardless, Wilson’s arm strength is of no concern. Accuracy might be debated more. His 66.4 percent completion rate looks impressive and ranked 12th in football. But he benefitted from check-downs that ballooned his numbers. NextGen also shows Wilson with a -1.5 air yards to the sticks, suggesting he was throwing short of the marker more than many other quarterbacks. Only 13 quarterbacks last season were worse, and Wilson’s mark tied Kenny Pickett.

Good quarterback play should allow Freiermuth to bounce back from a down 2023, battling literal hamstring injuries and being hamstrung by the Steelers’ ineffective passing game. Wilson is the best quarterback the Steelers have rostered since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. If he can run the offense, put points on the board, and display the traits Freiermuth referred to, Pittsburgh’s passing offense will at least be average. Coupled with a defense that should rank top 10 in scoring allowed, that’s a recipe to get the Steelers back to the playoffs.