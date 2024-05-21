Pat Freiermuth Not Worried About Potential Extension, Just Wants To Be A Leader Offensively

Despite coming off of an injury-filled 2023 season that saw him post career-low numbers and struggle at times as a blocker and a consistent receiving option, fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth is in line for a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one that many believe he will get this summer ahead of the 2024 season.

That possibility isn’t even a thought for Freiermuth, though. He’s just focused on being a leader offensively with a bunch of new faces on that side of the football.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday following the first day of Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Freiermuth stated he’s going to let his agent and the Steelers front office worry about any contract extension talks.

“Yeah, I’m not worried about that right now,” Freiermuth said when asked about an extension, according to video via Steelers.com. “I’m worried about the offense, learning it, being a leader on the offense, stepping up in that roll up, and I’m gonna let my agent and the front office handle all that.”

That is quite the diplomatic answer from Freiermuth, but the correct one in that instance.

Of course, he has thought about an extension. He’s had those conversations with his agent at this point. They have a length and a yearly number in mind that he would feel comfortable with. Now, it’s up to his agent and the Steelers’ front office to negotiate that extension.

Freiermuth’s job is to learn the offense under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, get comfortable in the system, and prepare for his fourth season in the NFL, one in which he needs to bounce back from a tough 2023 season that saw him haul in just 32 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in just 12 games.

Along with his duties as a tight end in Smith’s scheme, which will demand quite a bit out of him in 2024 and should see him have a big season, Freiermuth is one of the elder statesmen on the offensive side of the roster, so he’s aiming to become a leader for the Steelers on that side of the ball.

Having a locker next to a renowned leader like new quarterback Russell Wilson won’t hurt his development in that aspect.

It’s a big offseason for Freiermuth, both personally and professionally. He has an opportunity to grow and develop as a leader on and off the field, but he’s also needing to learn a new offense while seeking a new contract.

Right now, though, he has the ideal mindset in the offseason: focus on football, let his agent and the front office handle the financial side of things, and see where the chips fall when the time is right.