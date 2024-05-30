One Step To Take: How CB Joey Porter Jr. Can Improve

I’m bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring the last several offseasons. Every player wants to improve, to elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

CB Joey Porter Jr. – Prepare Physically, Mentally For 17-Game Season

Joey Porter Jr.’s rookie season will be remembered well. He became the team’s first true lockdown corner, defined as traveling with opposing No. 1 wideouts, since Ike Taylor. His interception against the Baltimore Ravens was a headline moment, taking away a jump ball intended for Odell Beckham Jr. and propelling a Steelers’ comeback victory.

What’s forgotten is how his season started. At the time, it was a big story. Pittsburgh limited Porter’s role out of the gate, only playing him in dime packages and obvious pass moments. It wasn’t until mid-way through that Ravens game that he saw regular playing time. And he didn’t earn his first official start until Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In total, Porter logged 72 percent of the defense’s snaps. A high number. But it’s not the 100 percent he’ll be playing in 2024. He’ll start 17 games, not eight. And he’ll be squaring off against top receivers from the get-go, starting with Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London in Week 1.

Porter will have to prepare himself mentally and physically for that. He has the confidence to be up to the task, no question about that, but it’s still his reality. For the first time, he’ll be playing an entire NFL season. Training camp, three preseason games (maybe he sits out one and obviously will have limited reps), 17 regular season games, and hopefully postseason action. That’s a lot on a young player’s plate.

It might be one reason why he bulked up to 205 pounds in addition to the reasons he cited, getting stronger at the line of scrimmage and as a tackler. Though it sounds funny, Porter will have to work to avoid the “rookie wall” as a sophomore. That’s not uncommon for a second-year player. Plenty of them see even fewer rookie snaps than he did, but not everyone has such high expectations or as prominent role as Porter will.

He’s the guy. For 17 games. Porter has the talent and mentality to do it. But being the No. 1 corner against the receivers he’s slated to face, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Ja’Marr Chase twice this year, he’s not going to win every matchup. There’s going to be some tough reps. How Porter handles being on that island from start to finish will be key.