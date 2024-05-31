NFL Exec Explains How League Chose Pittsburgh To Host 2026 Draft

It’s still nearly two years away but the excitement is already building. For the first time in the modern era, Pittsburgh will host an NFL draft. Though the reasons feel obvious, Pittsburgh a football town with rich history and a great host city, NFL executive Matthew Shapiro explained what drew the league to the city.

Speaking with Bleav In Steelers’ Mark Bergin, Shapiro, the NFL Vice President of Event Strategy and Integration, outlined why Pittsburgh was the clear choice.

“Pittsburgh put forth just a really strong vision,” Shapiro told Bergin. “The locations. And frankly, the partnerships, which are always key. VisitPITTSBURGH and their leadership. The Steelers, the Rooney family, everyone was very clearly all-in on wanting to make this draft in 2026 a reality. That showed in their vision, it showed in their proposal, it showed in their ability to pull together so many different groups in Pittsburgh to show us what that vision would look like.”

Pittsburgh formally submitted its draft bid in February. After months of waiting and speculation that it would be the choice, the NFL made the announcement earlier this month. It will be the second time in history the city has hosted a draft. The first came in 1947 for the 1948 NFL Draft, a time where football and the draft was viewed much differently. Needless to say, this event will be much larger.

Potentially a million times larger. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made a bold seven-figure prediction over the draft’s three-day attendance. While a lofty goal, Detroit hosted nearly 800,000 fans during the 2024 NFL Draft and numbers seem to grow every year. Given the Steelers’ large fan base and appeal for displaced Yinzers to come back home and the high number of football markets within driving distance – Buffalo, Baltimore, and Cleveland to name a few – turnout could set new records.

That core location was another reason why the NFL selected Pittsburgh, easily displaying a wide swath of fans on television for an event that every fan base is glued to.

“I think proximity to other fan bases. I know it might be difficult for Steelers fans just as it was for Lions fans, you’re going to see Ravens fans, you’re going to see Bengals fans, you’re going to see Browns fans,” Shapiro said. “That’s kind of the point. As much as that might hurt. I’m sure it’ll be black and yellow primarily. But there is something about this event that’s really special and we know that cities have actually embraced that. It’s okay to see your rivals on draft night.”

Shapiro also pointed out “college fandom” plays a key role in choosing where to host the draft. Being close to Power 5 programs that might have some of that year’s top prospects is an influencing factor and storyline. Pittsburgh obviously is home to the Pitt Panthers while schools like Penn State and West Virginia are within easy driving distance.

The draft is expected to boost the local economy with upwards of $160 million generated and long-lasting economic impacts. Every restaurant, hotel, and event will be packed that week. Just make sure to avoid the Parkway.

For the next 18 months, most draft preparation will occur behind closed doors. Shapiro said March 2026 is when the stage will begin to be built and its official location isn’t known. Art Rooney II announced that the draft will be held outside the stadium and along the North Shore, but exact spots haven’t been determined. The NFL will have a hand in picking those.

“They put together a great proposal and our ownership group agreed,” Shapiro said.

Come late April or early May 2026, Pittsburgh will show the league that it made the right decision. Check out the entire interview below.