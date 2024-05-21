New Contract Details For Steelers WR Scotty Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran WR Scotty Miller to a one-year contract a few weeks ago and the details related to that deal have finally surfaced. The numbers are as expected as it is a veteran benefit deal, according to the NFLPA.

Miller’s deal totals out at $1.2925 million, and it includes a minimum base salary of $1.125 million in addition to a signing bonus of $167,500. That is the maximum allowed in the CBA for 2024 so that it can qualify as a veteran benefit contract. The only guaranteed money in the deal is the $167,500 signing bonus.

As a veteran benefit contract, only $985,000 of Miller’s base salary will count against the Steelers’ 2024 salary cap. That is the minimum amount of a player with two credited NFL seasons. Additionally, Miller’s full signing bonus will count against the cap as well. This means that Miller’s 2024 cap charge is set to be $1.1525 million.

Miller enters the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and displaces a player with a salary of $985,000. This means that the Steelers effectively used $167,500 in available salary cap space to sign Miller.

For his NFL career, Miller, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green, has registered 85 total regular-season receptions for 1,085 yards with six touchdowns.

Miller played the 2023 NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons after signing with them as an unrestricted free agent last March. That means he played the full 2023 season for new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was the Falcons’ head coach the previous three seasons.

With the Falcons in 2023, Miller caught 11 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 16 total targets. He also returned one punt and one kickoff for the Falcons in 2023 for a combined total of 18 yards. Miller logged 267 offensive snaps with the Falcons in 2023 and 107 more on special teams.