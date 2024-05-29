New Contract Details For Steelers RB La’Mical Perine

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed RB La’Mical Perine to a one-year contract late last week and the details related to that deal have surfaced. The numbers, according to the NFLPA, come in as expected.

Perine’s deal totals out at $1.055 million and that’s his minimum base salary as well. He did not receive any sort of signing bonus as part of his contract and no money in his deal is guaranteed.

Perine’s deal is not a veteran benefit contract and that’s because he only has three credited NFL seasons. His contract does effectively enter the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his $1.055 million cap charge, and that means the team used $70,000 in available salary cap space in signing him.

Perine was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida. He has since been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

For his NFL career, Perine has played in 17 regular-season games with one start. He has registered 340 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 94 total carries in addition to 14 receptions for another 96 yards on 20 total targets.

Last season, Perine registered 22 rushing attempts for 77 yards and three receptions for 33 yards as a member of the Chiefs. He logged 59 offensive snaps and 55 special teams snaps in 2023. The Chiefs waived Perine earlier this month.

Perine will reportedly wear No. 38 with the Steelers.