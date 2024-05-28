New Contract Details For Steelers RB Jonathan Ward

After veteran RB Jonathan Ward participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player earlier in the month, the team signed him to a one-year contract. We finally now know the details related to that deal. The numbers are as expected as it is a veteran benefit deal, according to the NFLPA.

Ward’s deal totals out at $1.125 million and that’s his minimum base salary as well. He did not receive any sort of signing bonus as part of his contract.

As a veteran benefit contract, only $985,000 of Ward’s base salary will count against the Steelers’ 2024 salary cap. That is the minimum amount of a player with two credited NFL seasons. None of that money in Ward’s contract is guaranteed.

Ward’s contract effectively did not enter the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and that means that no 2024 salary cap space was used as a result of him signing with the team.

Originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, Ward has played in 42 total regular-season games with zero starts. For the 2023 season, Ward was a member of the Tennessee Titans, and he played in seven games on his way to registering three carries for 11 yards.

Ward’s best season in the NFL to date was in 2021. As a member of the Cardinals, he registered nine carries for 33 yards to go along with three receptions for 34 yards.

Ward will turn 27 years of age in September. He has played 70 total regular-season offensive snaps since entering the NFL and 553 more on special teams.

According to the Steelers, Ward will wear No. 48.