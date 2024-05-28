New Contract Details For Steelers CB Anthony Averett

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran CB Anthony Averett to a one-year contract after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player and finally the details related to that deal have surfaced. The numbers are as expected as it is a veteran benefit deal, according to the NFLPA.

Averett’s deal totals out at $1.125 million and that’s his minimum base salary as well. He did not receive any sort of signing bonus as part of his contract.

As a veteran benefit contract, only $985,000 of Averett’s base salary will count against the Steelers’ 2024 salary cap. That is the minimum amount of a player with two credited NFL seasons. None of that money in Averett’s contract is guaranteed.

Averett’s contract effectively did not enter the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and that means that no 2024 salary cap space was used as a result of him signing with the team.

Selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Averett has played in 51 total regular-season games with 27 total starts. Averett last played in a game during the 2022 season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, Averett has been a member of the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Averett’s best season in the NFL to date was in 2021. As a member of the Ravens, he registered three interceptions, and 11 passes defensed that year to go along with 54 total tackles. For his career, Averett has registered 114 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

Averett will turn 30 years of age in November. He has played 1,732 total regular-season defensive snaps since entering the NFL and 365 more on special teams.