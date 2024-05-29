Nate Herbig On Justin Fields Looking Experienced, ‘You Would Think He’s On The Same Year As Russ’

Winning in the NFL without a great quarterback is like trying fish without bait. You can do it, and you’ll probably eventually hook a fish, but it isn’t gonna be pretty, and it’s gonna take a while. Trying to win a Super Bowl without a great quarterback is even harder and has only been done when the entire team around them has been unbelievably talented. The Steelers are hoping that Justin Fields or Russell Wilson can save them from that fate, with Wilson already having a Lombardi Trophy under his belt. Fields may be seen as the backup with less experience at the moment, but one Steelers offensive lineman says that it doesn’t feel like that in the locker room.

Nate Herbig only joined the Steelers last year, but he’s one of the more experienced linemen on the team, as he entered the league in 2019. Talking to the media after the most recent practice in OTAs, Herbig was asked to give his opinion on what the leadership has been like from Fields and Wilson. Considering he’s a veteran who’s been around a few different quarterbacks, Herbig gives a good review of both players.

”They’re both veterans. Justin, you would think he’s on the same year as Russ, and Russ is on year 13. The way he is composed in the huddle and like how he commands the offense, and their understanding of the offense already,” Herbig said via the Steelers’ website. “I think it’s very impressive, and I’m super excited to be working with both of them. Both very good players.”

Fields has only been in the league since 2021, so to say he looks as experienced as Wilson, who has been there and done that with everything in the league, is an incredible compliment. Herbig could be the team’s starting center if they don’t believe Zach Frazier is ready, so his relationship with both quarterbacks is extremely important. It seems he has a high opinion of both players, so whoever the starter is, it seems Herbig will be satisfied.

Fields has seemed confident and poised in interviews, stating that he has no intentions of just rolling over and not competing with Wilson. Just as well, Wilson has been complimentary of Fields, showing how both men are not only ready to compete, but also willing to do what’s best for the team to win. Fields’ career looks to be on a skid after his start in Chicago didn’t go well, but maybe that will change in Pittsburgh with Wilson there to mentor him.