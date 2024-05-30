Miles Killebrew’s Loyalty Oath: ‘Cut Me And I’m Gonna Bleed Black And Yellow’

Some NFL teams just have a history and an aura that make them more desirable for free agents, even when they might have better offers elsewhere. The Pittsburgh Steelers fall into this category, as they have such a defined culture of success that even though they’ve struggled the past few seasons, players want to be in Pittsburgh. Whether it’s the passion of the fans, the leadership of Mike Tomlin, or just the reputation of what being a Steeler is, wearing the Black and Gold means something to many players. For Steelers special teams captain Miles Killebrew, it might go even deeper than that.

The Steelers re-signed Killebrew this offseason to a two-year deal after he had an exceptional 2023, making his first Pro Bowl and being named first-team All-Pro for the first time as well. With that kind of season, as well as the new kickoff rules making special teams even more important, it wouldn’t be foolish to assume Killebrew had offers from other teams before ultimately returning to the Steelers. After the most recent OTAs practice, Killebrew spoke to the media about why he decided to stay with the Steelers.

“I’m a Pittsburgh Steeler. I love it here. Cut me and I’m gonna bleed black and yellow. This is where I was meant to be, and I can’t wait to go to battle with these guys,” Killebrew said via the Steelers’ website. “We got some new guys who are gonna be going to war with us, and I can’t wait to get out there with them.”

If there’s one thing many fans can understand, it’s bleeding the Steelers’ colors. Killebrew’s desire to remain a Steeler is apparent, and he’s truly been worth every penny since the Steelers signed him in 2021. He’s made play after play on special teams, including blocking a punt to help the Steelers beat the Ravens last year. This kind of commitment to the team has been echoed by Steelers greats before, and it’s good to see Killebrew has embraced that mindset as a captain.

Further in the same media session, Killebrew was asked if being an All-Pro last year opened some doors for him, but he quickly made it apparent that it wasn’t his own personal accomplishments that did that.

“I think being a Steeler opened up some doors, and I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “Every single second that I’m here, I love it. I appreciate the history, and I want to add to it.”

Any Steelers fan who didn’t love Killebrew before surely will now. Not only is he a great player and leader, but he’s clearly not selfish either. Tomlin loves having volunteers on the team, and it seems like Killebrew is ready to sign up for anything in Pittsburgh. With the kickoff rules changing, having an experienced and skilled special teams player like Killebrew on the roster will be invaluable.

There are three phases to football, and losing the battle on special teams can be the difference between winning and losing. Hopefully, the combination of Killebrew and special teams coordinator Danny Smith can lead the Steelers to fruitful results while navigating the new rules. Killebrew has spoken highly of his relationship with Smith, so the duo should continue to bring success to the Steelers. Killebrew appreciates the winning history of the Steelers, and he should only continue to add to that if he continues to play like he did last year.