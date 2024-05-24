Memorial Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just wrapped up their first week of OTAs, putting the roster on the practice field together for the first time this offseason. Attendance was high though DL Cam Heyward didn’t participate as he seeks a new contract.

From those who practiced, we heard from QB Justin Fields, who is pushing Russell Wilson for the starting gig, at least for the first time. We heard and saw encouraging updates on CB Cory Trice Jr. and LB Cole Holcomb, both coming off serious 2023 knee injuries. The Steelers are also working OT Broderick Jones on the left and right side as they figure out their starting o-line plan.

The team will return to the practice field on Tuesday for their second week of practices. We’ll be here to cover whatever goes on.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

1 – Assume Mike Tomlin receives a contract extension. For many years should it be?

2 – Acrisure Stadium is nearly 25 years old. Should the team explore building a new stadium or renovate its current one?

3 – Over/under 17.5 designed QB runs for Justin Fields this season.

4 – How many interceptions does Joey Porter Jr. have in 2024?

5 – Bigger concern: Lack of a No. 2 WR or lack of a starting slot CB?

Recap of 2024 Schedule Release Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Overall, Steelers Depot respondents were not happy with the NFL schedule handed to Pittsburgh. While scores ran the full range between one and 10 on a 10-point scale, the median response was three. That score is much closer to anger than happiness.

Question 2: Zach Frazier will have a bigger impact than Troy Fautanu in their first year on Pittsburgh’s offensive line, according to 10 of 19 respondents. Five favored Fautanu with the remaining four seeing it as a dead heat. One way to measure it by season’s end is which player starts more games and plays more offensive snaps. I hope both contribute to a dominant line.

Question 3: In a narrow 10 to 8 vote (one person saying it depends), Steelers Depot respondents favored the Steelers extending Cam Heyward’s contract. Heyward did not participate in voluntary OTAs for the first time in his career. Mike Tomlin says he has spoken with Heyward and that the team is unaffected by his absence. Let’s hope his contract is resolved long before Week 1.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents were overwhelmingly (17-2) against the Steelers playing a Christmas Day game on a Wednesday this season. The consensus was that the short recovery time between games and playing three playoff-caliber teams in 11 days is very unfair. The NFL conveniently forgets about its commitment to player safety when enough money is offered. The league’s principles have a price.

Question 5: Respondents revised their earlier season record predictions based on the newly announced schedule. The consensus was 10-7. A number of people predicted the Steelers’ first losing season since 2003.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Schedule Reaction Scale Bigger Impact on O-Line Extend Heyward Contract NFL Wednesday Games Steelers 2024 Record SD Consensus 3 Zach Frazier Yes No 10-7 Correct Answers Your Call TBD TBD Your Call TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.