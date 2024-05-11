Mason McCormick: Russell Wilson Called Me ‘As Soon As I Got Drafted’

To hammer home the point one more time, Russell Wilson is embracing all of his new teammates, especially the ones tasked with protecting the quarterback. As he did for Troy Fautanu and several other Pittsburgh Steelers newcomers, Wilson made a quick phone call to fourth-round pick Mason McCormick, welcoming him to the team.

“Russell Wilson Facetimed me as soon as I got drafted,” McCormick said via Erie’s JET24 News. “That was pretty cool. A lot of the vets have reached out.”

Wilson did the same, or at least attempted to, with Troy Fautanu, who missed his initial call on his flight to Pittsburgh. The two eventually got in touch. Wilson was clearly plugged into the Steelers’ selections even on the third day of the draft, rookies that aren’t always expected to make an immediate impact. McCormick was the team’s fourth-round selection and third offensive lineman selected. Primarily a guard throughout his college career, he’s tabbed to begin the year as a backup behind starters Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, and veteran swingman Nate Herbig.

Still, offensive line depth can quickly be tested in the league. All it would take is an interior injury or two to press Mason McCormick into action to protect someone like Wilson. While he has the challenge of coming from the FCS level, McCormick’s size and elite experience of nearly 60 starts will help him make the transition to the NFL level.

With one of the youngest offenses in football last year, the Steelers are looking for leadership. It’s one reason why they pursued Wilson in the offseason and why he’s the front-runner to start the year ahead of Justin Fields. At 35 years old with a Super Bowl ring, Wilson is regarded as a hard-worker who wants to lead and rally the group.

Beyond leadership, the unit needs to be more productive, an offense that’s flailed and sputtered three seasons running. Talent and skill will be the main reasons why Pittsburgh succeeds or fails, but having a tight-knit team where everyone is included, from starting quarterback to fourth-round guard, is often a hidden factor in how to maximize a group.