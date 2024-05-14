Mark Schlereth Says Mike Tomlin Will Have Losing Season ‘Based On The Two Guys Who Play Quarterback’

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers’ on-paper upgrades at quarterback, replacing Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Mark Schlereth believes the additions will be a net negative. And lead Mike Tomlin to the worst season of his career. Schlereth came down hard on the team’s quarterback plan on his “The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast.”

“Just based on who’s playing quarterback, Mike Tomlin is going to have his first losing season this year,” he told co-host Mike Evans. “Based on the two guys who play quarterback for him.”

His biggest concern is the long snap-to-throw times Wilson and Fields have had throughout their career. Last season, Fields had the longest time at 3.23 seconds. Wilson was right behind at 3.06 seconds. It’s a key reason why both have been among the most-sacked quarterbacks since entering the league. In a world where fractions of a second matter, most quarterbacks get the ball out within 2.5 seconds. Wilson and Fields are clear outliers.

“You’re holding the ball and you’re taking sacks,” Schlereth said.

Fields has been dropped 135 times over his first three NFL seasons, the most in football over that span. His ability to run and create with his legs is special and a true calling card for him. But for every dynamic play it creates, it also results in a negative one. Wilson can move but isn’t as mobile as he was in his prime, and he displays a tendency to bail from the pocket, similar to an issue Kenny Pickett had last season.

Pittsburgh’s concerted effort to beef up its offensive line might be in response to giving Wilson and Fields the time they need. The Steelers’ draft class revolved around their front five, selecting OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, and G Mason McCormick with three of their first five picks.

Still, the best offensive line in the world can’t protect for more than three seconds. Not in a world where most teams have a stud pass rusher. The AFC North features studs in the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (14 sacks in 2023), the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson (17.5 sacks in 2023) and the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Madubuike (13 sacks in 2023). Those are disruptors and game changers, meaning Wilson and Fields will have to adjust their game in order to avoid negative plays.

“The sack totals are a quarterback-driven statistic,” Schlereth said.

Our 2023 charting blamed a Steelers quarterback for only 5.5 of the team’s 36 sacks allowed, 15.3 percent. We charged a non-lineman for 17.5 of the team’s sacks, nearly half of them. It just comes down to a case-by-case basis of where the blame falls for a particular sack, making sweeping generalizations like Schlereth’s difficult to make. Still, more sacks end more drives, which racks up the losses.

“I look at the Pittsburgh Steelers and what an incredible run of never having a losing season…you take 50 sacks, you take 3.2 seconds to throw the football. You take those sacks, you’re not going to win games,” Schlereth said.

Even with changing their demeanor, Wilson and Fields – whoever starts – will be sacked more than recent Steelers quarterbacks. It just comes with how they play the game. To make up for that, they’ll have to make more splash plays with their arms and legs to counter the increase in sacks. Or else this offense won’t get better and Tomlin’s “non-losing season streak” will be in jeopardy.