Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,182)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,182 this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss how the Pittsburgh Steelers could fill their remaining roster spot, weighing the team either adding camp depth or addressing a true need.
