Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,174)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,174 on this Tuesday afternoon, I respond to some of the latest Russell Wilson doubt and disrespect from media pundits.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1174)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1278798062
6bc9mw6n