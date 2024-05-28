Keeanu Benton Says Cam Heyward Remains A Presence Despite Skipping OTAs: ‘He’s Still Heard As A Captain’

The Steelers might not be practicing in full pads yet, but these OTA practices are helpful for getting the entire team together after the additions through free agency and the draft. It’s a period of time where everyone can start to jell and get a feel for themselves on the field. It’s the base of the house, and teams that go on to win the Super Bowl can point to activities like these for how they managed to endure through an entire season. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they aren’t completely whole at the moment, as defensive captain Cam Heyward is absent due to contract considerations. However, while Heyward isn’t there physically, one current Steeler says he’s still doing what he can to help.

Keeanu Benton had a successful rookie season last year, earning playing time and looking like he belonged any time he stepped onto the field. This year, the Steelers are surely hoping that Benton manages to take another step forward, providing a succession plan for whenever Heyward is no longer a Steeler. After the Steelers’ latest OTA practice, Aaron Becker of Yardbarker asked Benton if Heyward was still helping the defensive players despite his absence.

“We talk to him. He asks questions about what’s going on here and how he can help, even though he’s not here. He still helps, mentally especially,” Benton said via Becker. “He’s a guy that’s not in here right now, but he’s still heard as a captain.”

#Steelers DT Keeanu Benton on how Cameron Heyward is still helping in his absence. “We talk to him. He asks questions about what’s going on here and how he can help. … He’s a guy that’s not in here right now but he’s still heard as a captain.” pic.twitter.com/9SLYqUY40G — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) May 28, 2024

Considering what good character Heyward has, it isn’t surprising that he’s still trying to help the young players who are practicing. Heyward wants to compete for a Super Bowl, and in order for that to happen, the whole team needs to get better this offseason, especially young players like Benton. Football is just as much a mental battle as it is physical and having Heyward’s help with that is invaluable, even though he isn’t with the team in person.

Mike Tomlin has made it clear that he isn’t worried about Heyward’s status going forward. Russell Wilson has also voiced his opinion that the players are always with Heyward, so there is clearly no disconnect. Heyward is doing what he feels is best for him, but he still cares about the team, so he won’t do anything to hurt them like refuse to help develop younger talent. Heyward was in a similar spot himself during his first few years behind Brett Keisel. Therefore, he understands how important it is to pass along what he knows to the next generation because football isn’t forever.