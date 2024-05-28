Keeanu Benton Embraces High Expectations: ‘Can’t Stay The Same And Expect To Succeed’

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers DL Keeanu Benton saw plenty of the field in 2023, especially earlier in the season. A big part of that was fellow DL Cam Heyward’s injury that saw him miss games and hampered his effectiveness throughout the season. It was a good learning experience for Benton.

Now heading into his second year, expectations are higher for Benton. At head coach Mike Tomlin’s end-of-year press conference, he spoke about his excitement and belief in Benton, saying that the Wisconsin product is “capable of being dominant.” That’s high praise for a player who had just finished his rookie season. He’s certainly not letting it get to his head because he understands that with potential, the expectations from the coaching staff are growing.

“I expect it of myself as well,” Benton said via video from Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “You can’t stay the same and expect to succeed in this league. That’s a point that Coach stressed.”

It’s a good viewpoint to have in life in general, not just on the football field. The fact that Benton seems to have latched onto it should be encouraging to Steelers fans and the team as well.

While Benton logged nearly 500 snaps as a rookie, he did not fill up the stat sheet. He had 36 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one tackle for a loss. Yes, he was a rookie, but the Steelers think Benton can be more productive and disruptive than that.

A major reason for that was how Benton performed at the 2023 Senior Bowl. According to assistant general manager Andy Weidl, the Steelers saw his pass-rush ability on display more in Mobile than they did during his time in college.

So how is Benton approaching the coaching staff’s increased expectations as well as his own? Well, part of those increased expectations is Benton’s development as a leader.

“Making sure that I’m being vocal, being heard,” Benton said. “And taking that next step as a player and as a leader.”

Benton’s continued growth will be a big part of the Steelers defense moving forward, especially with Heyward not at OTAs.