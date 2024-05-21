Justin Fields, Pat Freiermuth Praise Arthur Smith’s Offense, ‘We’re Gonna Embrace The Physicality Aspect Of It’

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn’t been up to snuff the past few seasons. Whether that’s been the fault of coaching, the players, or, more realistically, a combination of both, it’s been the team’s biggest weakness. They haven’t been able to execute on the offensive side of the ball, and that’s held them back. There is hope for that to change this season, though, with Arthur Smith being hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Smith didn’t have much success as a head coach with Atlanta, but he got that job in the first place because he was so good as the offensive coordinator for the Titans. Based on comments from a few players, it seems he’s bringing some of that spark to the Steelers.

Justin Fields is new to being a Steeler, but he’s no stranger to bad offenses, as his first year in Chicago was bogged down by poor playcalling. In an interview with the media after OTAs today posted on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette YouTube channel, Fields was asked to give his thoughts on Smith and the new offense.

”Arthur, I mean, he’s very meticulous in the way he explains the offense. Very detailed, and we’ve kind of been focusing on setting the foundation, not really getting too far ahead of ourselves. Just setting that base and not working too far ahead, but also getting a good amount to where guys can learn their processes and know the why behind certain things.”

Considering it looked at times last season like the Steelers couldn’t even do the basic things right on offense, this is encouraging to hear. There’s no reason to try to run before you can walk. Smith will be installing a brand new scheme for the Steelers, so it’s important to set the proper groundwork now. That’s what this time of year is for. There aren’t any games that are going to be played next week, so the team has time to really make sure everyone is on the same page.

Pat Freiermuth also spoke to the media about what has changed offensively with Smith in the building after practice today, giving just as much of a positive review as Fields.

”I think it’s just honestly like our approach and our mentality. Since day one, we understood what the goal was and what we want it to be. And I think we’re all embracing that. Obviously, with our new draft picks on the offensive line, we’re gonna embrace the physicality aspect of it. And so, we all have to grow into that and adapt to that. And I think we all have the right mentality to do that. So I’m excited for it.”

Unlike Fields, Freiermuth has been with the Steelers for a few years, so he can recognize the differences in the team’s approach. When Smith was the offensive coordinator with the Titans, they played a very physical style of football, and it seems that will carry over with the Steelers. That’s certainly fitting, considering both the Steelers’ history as a tough team and their desire the past few years to run the football and beat teams by being stronger than them.

Smith’s offense should look drastically different than what the Steelers have had the past few years, but there’s no guarantee it will be good. The first year with a new coordinator can always be a little rocky to start, so it’ll be interesting to see how the offense develops as the year goes on. Both Freiermuth and Fields seem excited about the offense so far, which is a good sign. With players like George Pickens also believing they have talent left to show on the field, there’s hope Smith will be able to unlock that.

As long as the Steelers get the version of Smith that was with the Titans, it should be easier for fans not to want to rip their hair out when the offense is on the field.