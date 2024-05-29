Josiah Scott Playing Fast, Feeling Comfortable In Steelers’ Defense

Seemingly forgotten in the slot cornerback conversation for the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran Josiah Scott has continued to plug away in the Black and Gold.

That includes fully learning the Steelers’ defense, putting him in a position to potentially grab hold of a starting job as the Steelers’ slot corner.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s Mike Prisuta following the fourth Organized Team Activities session Tuesday, Scott said that he is feeling comfortable in the Black and Gold and aiming to take advantage of every day in his push to be the starter in the slot.

“I’ve picked up on the defense really well,” Scott told Prisuta, according to Steelers.com. “I’m able to play fast, just understanding the guys around me and playing with them, knowing what they like, what they don’t like, just being communicative and taking advantage of each and every day.”

Picking up the defense is the biggest challenge.

After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in final roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season, Scott landed with the Steelers on their practice squad, giving Pittsburgh quite an intriguing haul for its 16-man practice squad. He spent just a few weeks with the Steelers before the Eagles poached him for their 53-man roster.

Ultimately, Scott found a way back to Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed him to a Reserve/Futures contract in late January, Scott circling back to a team he spent some time with during the 2023 season as a practice squad member.

Scott quickly inserted himself into the slot cornerback discussion, considering his NFL resume. But as the offseason dragged on, Scott was often forgotten when it came to names to fill the slot cornerback role in Pittsburgh.

Entering his fifth NFL season after spending one season in Jacksonville and three with the Eagles, Scott has 577 NFL snaps under his belt, including 453 in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

Through his first four NFL seasons, Scott has a 55.9 overall grade from PFF, including a 56.9 in coverage and a 55.2 as a run defender. He’s missed just six tackles in his career and has allowed 49 receptions on 61 targets for 589 yards and five touchdowns, adding two interceptions and five pass breakups.

He hasn’t been fazed by the lack of attention and respect on his name. Instead, he’s just kept plugging away, learning the Steelers’ defense under coordinator Teryl Austin while also becoming comfortable and familiar with pieces around him defensively.

Outside of rookie undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr., there isn’t much competition for the slot role in Pittsburgh — at least right now. That gives Scott a great shot at potentially grabbing a roster spot and a starting role in one fell swoop, helping the Steelers address the slot cornerback need in an underrated fashion.