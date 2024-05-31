Jaylen Warren Leads NFL In Missed Tackles Forced Per Carry Since 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren has been a revelation over the last two years and one of the best undrafted free agents in recent team history. Warren is ranked among the top 20 running backs in football heading into 2024, and his knack for making people miss is a big reason why. In a study by Football Insights, Warren leads the NFL in missed tackles forced per carry at over 0.30 per carry and is among the league leaders in yards per touch at over 5.5.
NFL RBs since 2021, Jaylen Warren
May 30, 2024
Warren averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season and 4.9 yards per carry over his rookie season while averaging 6.6 yards per reception for his career, so his yards per touch numbers come as little surprise. Warren’s ability as a receiver out of the backfield allowed him to overtake Najee Harris as the team’s third-down back, and that’s likely a role that Warren will hold again in 2024. Warren said earlier this week that the running backs will get a lot of work in the passing game, and that could stand to improve Warren’s output and his yards per touch.
Pro Football Focus credited Warren with 33 missed tackles forced in his career, 23 of those coming last season as he assumed a bigger role in Pittsburgh’s offense. Not only is Warren shifty, but despite his 5-8 frame, he uses all of his 215 pounds to run through defenders and break tackles. His elusiveness allows him to run past and around defenders, but he’ll also meet them in the hole and run through them. There’s a reason why he was an Angry Runs award winner last season.
Big things could be in store for Warren in Arthur Smith’s offense in 2024, and he and Harris could be a great one-two punch out of the backfield. As far as Harris goes, he came in at the middle of the pack at just under 0.20 missed tackles per touch but ranked low in yards per touch at slightly over 4.0. That’s not much of a surprise given that Harris has averaged over four yards per carry just once in his career, in 2023. With a revamped offensive line and an offense that should benefit the running backs, he could be in line for a career year in 2024.
The Steelers’ backfield should be a strength in 2024, and Warren and Harris could have the best season of their young careers ahead of them.