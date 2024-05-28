Isaac Seumalo Praises Zach Frazier, Says Don’t Count Out Nate Herbig At Center

The Pittsburgh Steelers went heavy on offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the expectation of at least one or two turning into Week 1 starters. Rookie center Zach Frazier could earn a starting job, if he can beat out guard-possibly-turned-center Nate Herbig.

Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo spoke with the media Tuesday at OTAs, and in a video from Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker, Seumalo commended Frazier’s rapid progress.

“He’s still a rookie that’s coming along,” Seumalo said. “Obviously, he’s coming along quickly because of how talented he is.”

The speed of Frazier’s progress shouldn’t be a surprise for Steelers fans. After all, Frazier started 46 games for West Virginia, almost all at center. His size and athleticism aren’t off the charts, perhaps the main reason he slid into the second round of the draft, but he more than makes up for it with his impressive physicality and low pad leverage. He’s a gritty West-Virginian, with a decorated wrestling background. In other words, he will work his butt off all offseason to claim the starting center job.

Seumalo, 30, is the veteran voice amidst a very young offensive line group, which may include two rookie starters and a second-year man. It’s encouraging to hear him speak highly of Frazier’s talent and growth, because he’s still only had a few practices to begin learning the intricacies of a new NFL offense.

Later in the same video, Seumalo mentioned the competition for center between Frazier and Herbig. “I will say Nate’s been doing a great job. It will be a fun competition for both of them,” he said.

The starting job won’t simply be handed to Frazier. Despite Herbig only having played 50 snaps at center in his five-year NFL career, the Steelers’ coaching staff has made an effort to get him reps at center this offseason in light of the release of Mason Cole. Frazier should still win the starting job — with Herbig serving as a primary rotation/backup option at guard and center – but the competition will still lead to some excitement during OTAs and into training camp. Hopefully, it lights a fire under Frazier as he continues to rapidly improve.

The center position was a weakness for the Steelers the past few years, with Cole struggling frequently with low snaps. Frazier was brought in as the long-term solution at center, and if his progress keeps up, we could be looking at the next Maurkice Pouncey.