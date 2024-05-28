Isaac Seumalo: OC Arthur Smith Has ‘Made Everyone Super Accountable’ At Practice

Somewhat lost in the shadow of the QB competition that is grabbing all the headlines for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive overhaul in 2024 is the addition of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Matt Canada’s offense made it so difficult to properly evaluate some of the young players as the system was unimaginative at best and wholly inept at worst. Now the Steelers have a coordinator with a track record of NFL success, and the players seem to be enjoying his style of coaching early on in the process.

“Just think he’s made everyone super accountable, which I think starts with the players, but it’s good to have it from the coaches as well,” Seumalo said in a video clip after Tuesday’s OTA session that was posted by TribLIVE’s Chris Adamski on X. “I think he’s been consistent in his message and wants guys to take each day as it comes. Be a pro and have to come in with the attitude of what can I do today to improve myself and help my teammates.”

LG Isaac Seumalo on new Steelers OC Arthur Smith pic.twitter.com/sifaIXNQl9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 28, 2024

Last week, Justin Fields talked about how Arthur Smith has been bringing the offense along slowly and not forcing too much information on the players before they are ready. It is an entirely new offense for nearly everyone involved, save for a few players who played for him previously. Fields also discussed that Smith was explaining “the why” behind all of his concepts.

Former Steelers TE Jace Sternberger talked about Canada’s offense in a podcast appearance last season and talked about how there was a complete lack of detail. Having an OC who explains why certain concepts work is a huge thing for reinforcing the players’ learnings.

Seumalo is one of the veterans along the offensive line and the oldest starting player on the offense other than QB Russell Wilson. Getting him up to speed will be crucial so he can help the young players lined up next to him on the offensive line.

He isn’t necessarily a vocal leader, preferring to lead by example, but players certainly look up to him as an eight-year NFL veteran. There was a perceived lack of leadership on offense last year. Canada was up in the booth on game day until the very end of his tenure, so there was a natural disconnect between himself and the players during games.

If the accountability wasn’t going to come from one of the youngest offensive rosters in the league, then it needed to come from the offensive coaches, but some of that seemed to be lacking. So having an offensive coordinator who is ensuring accountability among the players will only be a positive thing for the development of the offense overall.