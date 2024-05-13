Is Najee Harris Better Off With Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option?

Is Najee Harris better off with the Steelers declining his fifth-year option?

Free agency is an exciting time for a young NFL player—assuming that he has a robust market awaiting him. For first-round picks whose teams opt not to exercise their fifth-year option, that’s not a foregone conclusion. This might be the case, especially for positions like running back, where the salary threshold is lower. In other words, it says a little more if a team won’t commit to paying you under $7 million, in this case, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Najee Harris.

The Steelers aren’t going to get into the weeds about why they decided not to exercise Najee Harris’ option. But regardless of their reasoning, is he better off, anyway? With the improvements along the offensive line and at offensive coordinator, he is primed for his best season.

If he plays his cards right, Harris should hit the open market at the peak of his value. He’ll be just turning 27 years old at that point and should have another 1,000-yard season on his resume. And perhaps he’ll have some breakaway runs thanks to actual second-level blocking for a change.

One thing with Harris is, in fact, his age. He came into the league as an older rookie, and running backs have a short shelf life. Frankly, 27 for a running back looks a lot better than 28 when you’re looking to sign one.

The Steelers may have done Harris a favor—unintentionally—by declining his option. He may not have $6.7 million guaranteed coming to him, but he’s positioned to earn more than that. The running back market this past offseason sprung to life a bit, and he could be the top name on the market in 2025.

