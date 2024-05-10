Insider: Steelers Believed ‘Into December’ Bears Would Pass On Caleb Williams, Build Around Justin Fields

While the Pittsburgh Steelers completely transformed their quarterback room during the first week of free agency — they added veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields while parting ways with all three of last year’s signal callers — there are still a lot of unanswered questions at the position. Both Wilson and Fields are scheduled to become free agents next season, and the long-term future of the position is still up in the air. Wilson may have “pole position” entering training camp, but it is far from a sure thing that he will walk away with the starting job or be able to hold it down for the entire season if he does.

Panelists on Zero Blitz, an NFL podcast via Yahoo Sports on YouTube, discussed several quarterback situations that worry them on their latest episode Thursday and included the Steelers in the discussion.

“I have a bold prediction here,” NFL writer Frank Schwab said. “I don’t know that Russell Wilson ever starts a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think Justin Fields is gonna win that job in August…they didn’t know they were getting Justin Fields when they signed Russell Wilson. They thought Kenny Pickett was gonna be their number two.

“You talk about being worried about quarterback, okay cool, what’s the path out? It ain’t 36-year-old Russell Wilson. He may be a Band-Aid for you. It’s Justin Fields balling out, putting it together as a passer. We all know the athleticism that’s there. I think Justin Fields wins that job and he doesn’t give it back.”

It is definitely worth noting that Wilson was signed to be a part of a quarterback room with Pickett. But the Steelers traded Pickett a few days later to the Philadelphia Eagles after he reportedly requested his way out of town due to feeling misled about the nature of the quarterback competition. But a competition with Fields is not the same dynamic as a competition with Pickett. Fields has had his own struggles, but he is a much more dynamic athlete than Pickett and has been more productive over his starting tenure than Pickett ever was in Pittsburgh.

“The front office, I brought this up on previous shows, loved him in that draft,” said NFL reporter Charles Robinson about the Steelers’ interest in Fields during the 2021 pre-draft process. “I think they were huge Justin Fields fans. I think into December, they did not believe the Bears were gonna trade him. The Pittsburgh Steelers felt like the Bears aren’t dealing this guy, they’re gonna load up, they’re gonna spend that number one pick on either a premium player to help Justin Fields, or they’re gonna liquidate it into other picks and they’re gonna build around this guy. That’s how much they thought of Fields.”

If true, that certainly would be a bold belief to carry given that Caleb Williams is viewed as one of the best QB prospects coming out of college since Andrew Luck. It would speak volumes of what the Steelers actually think of Fields and his potential to become a top quarterback in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin said in a Sirius XM interview that he was a “window shopper” of Fields when he spoke with him at his Pro Day back in 2021. The Steelers were not picking high enough up in the draft to have a chance at selecting a player like him. They also have director of player scouting Mark Sadowski in Pittsburgh now, and he was instrumental in the Bears’ selection of Fields in that draft. There are clearly fans of him in the front office and on the coaching staff.

Tomlin’s use of the phrase “pole position” to describe the QB competition also seemed very intentional. Just because Wilson is starting things out as QB1 due to his experience and pedigree in the league, doesn’t mean there isn’t room for Fields to compete and finish the offseason in the lead.

In the end, the Steelers have every reason to want Fields to become the clear starter because of the 10-year age difference with Wilson. Otherwise, they will be in a tricky situation having to decide if they want to extend a then 36-year-old Wilson to what would likely be a sizable contract.