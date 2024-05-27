‘I Would Not Give Up A First’: Ray Fittipaldo Believes Steelers Should Cap WR Trade Efforts At Second-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2024 season with a fairly complete roster. The only positions that are still in need are wide receiver and slot corner. Despite months of trade rumors, the NFL Draft passed without the Steelers acquiring a wide receiver. Instead, they added a stable of WR3 types for competition and drafted Roman Wilson in the third round.

That still leaves some room for a possible trade, but the timetable for that is up in the air. Post June 1st allows for some cap maneuvering on the part of the team trading away a receiver, so the range of possible dates is anywhere from June 1st to September 7th when Week 1 of the season begins. We will all likely have to sit patiently to see how things play out closer to training camp for any action.

It could also be a trade during the season like the one that brought in Minkah Fitzpatrick back in 2019, but that would probably rule out any of the receivers who are entering the final year of their contract, as the Steelers do not negotiate contracts during the season.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo joined The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan earlier today. He was asked if he would prefer a lower-level player who is a little cheaper or a big swing on a receiver that can make the team a contender now for a higher price.

“Given that Arthur Smith is the OC now, it could be a guy like Courtland Sutton. I think he would be a little bit cheaper,” Fittipaldo said. “Omar has gone big here the last couple of offseasons, so if he thinks he can add a player who might make them into an AFC contender…especially given what Art Rooney said after the season about he’s sick of losing in the postseason. I think Aiyuk could be on the table as well.

“I would not give up a first, though. I would draw the line at a second for Deebo or Aiyuk, and I think Courtland Sutton, DK Metcalf probably more in the three range. But I wouldn’t blink an eye if they got Aiyuk for a second. I’d say good job, Omar.”

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch has been unwavering in his stance on trading away any of his receiving weapons. They are a team that is trying to get over the hump after narrowly missing out on a Super Bowl championship, so trading away one of their best weapons would hurt that effort. But the realities of contract negotiations and holdouts could start to apply pressure when training camp starts.

I agree that a first-round pick should be off the table for any trade involving a receiver. Obviously there are some players that would be worth it, but those players probably wouldn’t be for sale for just a first-round pick.

The defensive line could really use a first-round talent next season. Trading away valuable draft capital for a receiver that, as of right now, wouldn’t have a quarterback under contract for them in 2025 doesn’t seem wise.

A 49ers reporter put it out there that the team is looking for a first-round pick in any possible trade involving Aiyuk. Could that change if he starts to hold out and forces their hand? Could a second-round pick be packaged with a later-round pick swap to sweeten the pot? These are the conversations that are probably going on behind closed doors, and we probably won’t have an answer for months.