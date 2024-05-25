Why Jeremiah Moon Should Be Pittsburgh’s OLB4 This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the top three on their outside linebacker depth chart set, with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith manning the starting spots, and Nick Herbig serving as a key rotational player after a strong rookie season. However, veteran pass rusher Markus Golden hasn’t re-signed after playing with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, leaving the OLB4 spot on the roster wide open. With several names fighting for the perceived last roster spot, one sticks out above the rest: LB Jeremiah Moon.

Pittsburgh was awarded LB Jeremiah Moon off waivers from the Ravens during the playoffs earlier this year after Baltimore waived him prior to the AFC Championship game. The move made room on the Ravens’ roster to activate TE Mark Andrews, who was coming back from injury. Moon was officially awarded to Pittsburgh later in February, and was officially under contract for the 2024 season late in February.

While Moon saw his first NFL action last season after joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, he should be sitting in the driver’s seat for the fourth spot on the Steelers’ depth chart at outside linebacker for several reasons. First, Moon possesses the ideal measurables for the position, standing 6046, 247 pounds along with a 4.76 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical and 11’1″ broad jump. Moon also has 35-inch arms, having the size and length you desire in a linebacker to set the edge as well as combat offensive tackles as a pass rusher.

Moon’s size and length gives him an advantage over the other names on Pittsburgh’s depth chart, including Kyron Johnson and David Perales who each lack the same measurables that Moon possesses. Moon also has the benefit of getting a decent amount of exposure last season both on defense and special teams as a backend of the roster player for Baltimore, playing 99 defensive snaps with another 142 on special teams (63%).

Moon saw action in eight games last season, starting one contest while splitting time on the edge as well as at inside linebacker. Moon logged 12 total tackles (6 solo), 1 tackle for loss and 2 forced fumbles, both of which coming against the Steelers last season. Moon’s contributions as a special teamer, as well as a player who can play both inside and outside should help his chances with ST Coordinator Danny Smith and the rest of the staff when it comes to deciding the last few roster spots.

Moon should have the leg up on Perales, who spent the 2023 season on the practice squad. Meanwhile, Johnson has seen just 19 defensive snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles during the last two seasons (including just one snap in 2023) while still contributing heavily on special teams for Philadelphia. Still, Johnson is undersized for the position, making Moon a more logical fit, as our very own Alex Kozora concluded in his film room breakdown on Moon.

Kozora mentioned that Moon would have a shot to stick as the team’s OLB4, should the team decide not to bring back Golden, and I agree with him. Sure, Pittsburgh could bring back Golden or a more proven veteran pass rusher to round out their outside linebacker depth chart, but doing so may fail to return back on their investment. Golden saw his snaps dwindle at the middle of the season, including being made a game day inactive in Week 14 against the New England Patriots due to a lack of special teams ability.

With Herbig stepping into a bigger role as the locked in No. 3 behind Watt and Highsmith, as well as the two starters logging so many defensive snaps, signing a veteran who can’t contribute on special teams seems like an improper use of a roster spot. That is especially true when compared to retaining Moon at $915,000 for the 2024 season, as Moon can be a core special teamer in Pittsburgh. He can also be a capable run defender while having upside as a pass rusher given his tools, albeit the technique and production hasn’t been there to this point of his career. Given the needs at wide receiver and cornerback that still should be addressed via free agency, Pittsburgh should feel comfortable taking the guys they have in-house into training camp, with Moon in pole position to win the final spot on the depth chart.