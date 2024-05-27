Four UFL Slot Cornerbacks Steelers Should Consider

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at slot corner. That much is agreed upon. The discussion over potential veteran options circle around ex-Steelers, primarily Patrick Peterson (who very much wants to return) and Cam Sutton (who has to deal with legal issues and potential NFL punishment). Stepping outside that frame of mind, who are other external options the team could consider? There’s a handful of UFL options Pittsburgh should explore.

As they did last season with WR Hakeem Butler, the Steelers added from the spring league pool ahead of training camp. Unfortunately, the UFL season extends longer this year than last, wrapping up in early/mid-June, putting any potential signings behind the curve even more. Still, these are players in football shape and several of them should end up in NFL camps this summer.

Here’s four options the Steelers should think about.

Jimmy Moreland – Houston Roughnecks

Bringing in a player with a healthy amount of NFL experience will speed up the learning curve heading into training camp. A seventh-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2019, he appeared in 30 games over his first two seasons, making 10 starts. His numbers were serviceable, over 40 tackles each year with one interception, a half-sack, and two tackles for a loss.

His last regular-season snap came back in 2021, primarily playing on special teams for the Houston Texans, but he was in an NFL camp last year with the New York Jets before injuring his hand. Signed by the Roughnecks in March, he’s playing well even if he’s on a 1-8 team. Moreland is fourth on the team with 32 tackles (one for a loss), playing a mix of outside (260) and slot (104) snaps while chipping in on special teams.

He tested well coming out of James Madison, running a 4.46 40 at his Pro Day with a 39-inch vertical and 6.83 three-cone.

Per Pro Football Focus, he’s only allowing a 53.3 percent completion rate out of the slot and hasn’t allowed a touchdown from the inside. His QB rating against from the slot is 66.8. Of all his snaps, inside or outside, he carries a top 25 coverage grade this season. He could catch the moving train and get back in an NFL camp with the Steelers.

Steven Jones Jr. – Arlington Renegades

Undrafted out of Appalachian State last season, Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans and was rostered throughout the summer. He had a productive college career, picking off five passes in 2021 and breaking up 15 in 2022.

The Titans played him at outside corner last preseason but Arlington has primarily used him inside, 282 slot snaps compared to 90 on the boundary/field. Through nine games, Jones has 23 tackles and a pair of interceptions, including a nice read, close, and snag this weekend.

He’s small but has acceptable nickel size at 5097, 188 pounds with enough athleticism. PFF grades him in the top 30. More specifically, he’s allowing under five yards per target, third-best among slot corners.

Bryce Thompson – San Antonio Brahmas

Though part of the 2021 class, Thompson doesn’t turn 25 for another couple of months. He’s appeared in eight NFL games, officially credited with two tackles. His most recent experience came in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints, logging 69 snaps over six games. He spent last summer with the Miami Dolphins and recorded three tackles among 46 slot-corner snaps.

Thompson’s enjoying a good year with San Antonio, 26 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. His 322 slot snaps are among the most in the league and the results have been positive. Though he’s allowed a high completion percentage, he hasn’t allowed many back-breaking plays. Thompson’s yet to allow a touchdown on the season. He has size for the position at over 5-10 with nearly 31-inch arms.

He’s one reason why the Brahmas sit in first place with the league’s No. 1 defense.

Michael Joseph – D.C. Defenders

If you’re looking for a different body type at slot corner, Joseph is your guy. Over 6-0 and roughly 190 pounds, he’s appeared in just one NFL game and hasn’t been on an NFL roster since 2022. But he’s proven to be a top XFL corner. Named All-XFL with four interceptions last season, he’s graded as the third-highest cover corner in 2024. Joseph’s yet to allow a touchdown on 33 targets and has broken up five passes.

Despite the appearance of an outside corner, he’s played over 400 interior snaps this season for the Defenders. The Steelers signing him wouldn’t guarantee anything but based off his productivity, he’s worth the look. The only drawback is his age. Joseph turned 29 earlier this year, making him the oldest player on this list.