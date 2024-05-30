Former Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs Arrested On Animal Cruelty Charges

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs has officially been arrested on second-degree charges of animal cruelty. According to ESPN’s Wire Service, Buggs turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday.

He has denied the allegations against him.

News broke Wednesday of police issuing warrants for his arrest. They allege two dogs were left unattended for 10 days on property Buggs was renting. Buggs reportedly moved out shortly beforehand.

“Both dogs appeared malnourished and neglected, and the residence appeared to be abandoned,” per ESPN. “Witnesses told police that Buggs had recently moved from the house. Both dogs were seized, and the pit bull eventually was euthanized.”

Buggs posted a $600 bond. He will have a court hearing on June 13.

Per Alabama news outlet WSFA 12 covering the story, Buggs told a reporter “Don’t walk up in front of me” and made contact with the camera as he left the jail.

A sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Buggs played for Pittsburgh until mid-way through the 2021 season when the team released him. As a Steeler, he appeared in 29 games, starting 7, and recorded 31 tackles (2 for a loss).

Following the news of his warrants, his agent released a statement claiming Buggs’ innocence and believing the local government was conspiring against him.

“We believe the City of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an ongoing subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge,” Trey Robinson said via WSFA.

His agent also says Buggs did not own the dogs left abandoned. Buggs has also been arrested twice over the last two months on separate misdemeanor charges for allegedly shoving a police officer in one incident and pointing a gun at a woman in a separate one.

Per this Thursday’s article from Patch.com’s Ryan Phillips, Buggs is alleged to have repeatedly violated city codes of his Hookah Lounge he owns in Tuscaloosa. Some of those violations include his Lounge being over maximum capacity. The business has also been cited for operating without a liquor license.

As of now, Buggs remains on the Chiefs’ roster and is the latest Kansas City player to be arrested. Others this offseason include WR Kadarius Toney and two offensive lineman in separate incidents. Buggs is the second ex-Steeler to be arrested this offseason after CB Cam Sutton turned himself into police in March on domestic battery allegations. Felony charges were dropped but he still faces misdemeanors not to mention possible NFL punishment.