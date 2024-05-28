Former Raven Chris Canty Thinks Steelers Only Win If Their QBs Don’t ‘Get In The Way’

Despite a quarterback situation that looks better compared to a year ago, not everyone is convinced the Pittsburgh Steelers have done enough to prevent their passers from being an anchor that drags down the offense. Opining about the state of the AFC Tuesday morning, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty, who ended his career with the Baltimore Ravens, said he believes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will do well if they don’t actively hurt the team’s chances of winning.

“It feels like that is the quarterback room that’s probably gonna finish in the cellar in that division,” Canty said on this morning’s edition of Unsportsmanlike on ESPN Radio. “Now, I know we look at Cleveland with a little bit of skepticism behind Deshaun Watson. But if he comes back healthy, I think from a talent standpoint, you believe in that more so than what Pittsburgh has in their quarterback room. If Pittsburgh competes in that division, it won’t be because of the quarterback.”

The AFC North is loaded with quarterback talent and pedigree. The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, and Cleveland Browns’ DeShaun Watson are all former first-round picks. Jackson is a two-time MVP, Burrow turned the Bengals into contenders, and Watson was one of the league’s best quarterbacks during his prime with the Houston Texans. Pittsburgh’s mission this offseason was to elevate its group and compete with those names, signing Wilson and trading for Fields.

While Wilson and Fields can bring more highs than Kenny Pickett and company, they also come with more risk. An increased number of sacks and turnovers is likely regardless of who starts for the Steelers in 2024. Canty believes those two avoiding mistakes is the key to Pittsburgh succeeding.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this in 2024, but that’s what it feels. Pittsburgh just needs their quarterback not to get in the way,” he said. “And I guess that’s a low bar to clear.”

The Steelers have won and competed in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era for that reason. An improved running game coupled with decreased negativity, fewer penalties and turnovers, along with a stout defense allowed them to turn their season around in 2022 and make the playoffs in 2023. The offense will operate under a different model in 2024.

Canty thinks the Steelers are “quarterback neutral” and Wilson and Fields are capable of not harming the team. But they won’t be the Steelers’ reason for success.

“Between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, they won’t get in the way,” he said. “But I don’t think that’s why they’ll be able to compete in the AFC North and in the conference as a whole.”

The Steelers are looking to win their first AFC North title since 2020. They’ve finished in third place the last two seasons.