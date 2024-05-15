Former Commanders Players Debate Russell Wilson’s Ability To Hold Onto Starting QB Job

With the NFL schedule release nearly here, it feels like the regular season is almost upon us, with only a few more offseason programs like training camp left to tide fans over. Once the schedule is officially released, the only questions Steelers fans will have left will be about who makes the team and who doesn’t, as well as who’s starting and who’s not. Perhaps the biggest question is whether or not Russell Wilson can keep hold of the starting quarterback spot over Justin Fields. It’s been reported Wilson has the advantage going into training camp, but could that change as the season goes on?

Two former Washington Commanders debated exactly that. Fred Smoot played cornerback in the NFL from 2001 to 2009, spending the majority of his time in Washington. Santana Moss played wide receiver in the league from 2001 to 2014, being named a second-team All-Pro once. Alongside former Commanders tight end Logan Paulsen, they host the Command Center podcast, and on a recent episode, Smoot and Moss talked about the Commanders playing the Steelers this year and if Wilson could maintain his grip on the starting quarterback spot.

“We hate Pittsburgh, and I would rather see Pittsburgh early because that’s when the politician Russell Wilson will be starting because I think after like Week 6 it’s gonna be the Justin Fields show,” Smoot said. “He look like one of them good dudes that you can’t trust nothing he say.”

Based off those comments, it seems Smoot has a low opinion of Wilson, both as a player and as a person. Unless Wilson comes in and completely bombs the first few weeks of the season, it’s unlikely the Steelers bench him for Fields that early. They’ve shown in the past just how patient they’re willing to be with players and benching their starting quarterback before even the bye week would be very uncharacteristic. However, Moss came to Wilson’s defense, providing a more positive outlook on how his time with the Steelers could go.

“I’m gonna be real with you, I love the things I’ve seen from Justin. You can see that. You can see when you kind of just allow him to do what he do. I want to see Russell save himself. I like Russell,” Moss said. “You can talk about the politician in him and everything, I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a guy that you can get behind. The coach they got over there, and how he run things? You’ll see a Russ that kind of we saw over in Seattle.”

Moss makes a good point about Mike Tomlin being given the benefit of the doubt due to his great abilities as a coach. Tomlin isn’t some kind of offensive guru who can wring the Wilson towel for whatever magic is left in it, but he is an exceptional leader with a knack for empowering his players. One of the biggest issues Wilson reportedly had in Denver was that he didn’t mesh well with either of the head coaches he had. That should be less of a problem with Tomlin.

However, even though Moss makes a good point, Smoot has actual experience playing under Tomlin. He was on the Vikings during Tomlin’s year as defensive coordinator there.

“One thing I know about Mike Tomlin, whatever comes out of his mouth, that’s how he really feels. He’s authentic,” Smooth said. “He will bench you as a player, and like he say, ‘We don’t do starters for the year, we do starters for games.’ Meaning, you can start for the year, if you’re on your A game.”

Authentic is about as good of a description for Tomlin as there could be, and if that is to be believed, then Wilson should have the advantage to start. Tomlin has stated that Wilson has the “pole position” when it comes to the starting job, and Fields isn’t expected to compete immediately, so that’s the way it is. If putting Fields in later in the year gives the team a better chance at winning, then that’s what will happen. To start the year though, Wilson will be in the driver’s seat. If Matt Canada could survive past the bye week last year, then there’s no reason Wilson shouldn’t.